Managing The Financial Costs Of Dental And Veterinary Care

Payment methods are changing. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) over traditional payments for dental and veterinary care is a great new option. In 2022, 2 in 3 Americans are more interested in BNPL than they were before the pandemic. Buy Now, Pay Later offers greater amounts of flexibility; 69% of people are successful when it comes to following a budget. Even so, successful budgeters can benefit from alternative payment options. Pet parents appreciate BNPL benefits; 45% of pet parents appreciate payment flexibility. Similarly, they enjoy avoiding credit card fees and interest as well as the fair, fixed rates offered by BNPL.

While health insurance offers some options for medical bills, dental care and veterinary visits require other options to pay off their bills. Buy Now, Pay Later is a great option for those looking to ease the financial strain of dental and veterinary care. Nearly 75% of those between ages 43 and 57 are worried about healthcare costs; this is more than any other large group. Healthcare bills take time to pay off. 30% of Americans plan to pay for their next dental visit with a credit or debit card, and 38% of pet parents pay for their vet care with a credit card. Nearly half of pet owners take at least one month to pay off veterinary bills from their visit. Opy makes it easy to pay for the care you need.

