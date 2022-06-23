Air Fryer Market Is Growing In Sports & Fitness Activities Have Also Bolstered The Consumption Of Low-oil-based Food

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for air fryers is expected to reach US$ 1,861.4 Mn by the end of 2031, rising at a CAGR of over 7% between 2021 and 2031. Rising health & fitness concerns among consumers will remain a driving influence. Offerings with multi-functional cooking features will reflect higher demand.

Advancements in product features, and growing consumer interest towards technology-led products have changed the small appliances industry. Consequently, manufacturers have introduced air fryers with traditional oven functionalities. This enables benefits of accessibility, saves kitchen space, and offers a larger cooking capacities.

The rapid rise of the e-commerce industry, higher consumer incomes, and advances in intelligent cooking technologies are spurring market growth. Adoption of air fryers in residential and commercial sectors is also a contributory factor driving market growth.

Hectic lifestyles and the resultant demand for healthy diets has influenced cooking appliance manufacturers. As a result, modern air fryers are designed to reduce cooking time without compromising on nutrition. Also, air fryer market participants have invested heavily in research and development activities to improve flexibility in cooking operations.

Increasing consumer inclination towards energy efficiency and eco-friendly product features is expected to generate growth opportunities. Stringent safety standards drafted by environment regulatory bodies such as the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) have given rise to ENERGY STAR specifications to reduce GHG (Greenhouse gas) emissions, which will positively influence developments in the long-term.

To remain ahead of your competitors, request for a sample@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11157

Key Takeaways

The United States is expected to remain a prominent regional market due to high preference for oil-free food amongst health-conscious consumers.

Strong growth is emerging from emerging economies of India, China, Saudi Arabia, and Russia, driven by changes in urban lifestyles.

In terms of product type, digital air fryer held notable share in the global air fryer market owing to consistency in food quality.

Residential sector is expected to experience steady growth within the global air fryer market space over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 & 2020 Market Analysis

During the COVID-19 outbreak, air fryer manufacturing companies have been severely impacted owing to disrupted supply chains in terms of raw materials and components. Lockdown restrictions led to short-term halt in production, while sales are bouncing back in 2021. Air fryers are emerging as essential equipment in kitchens with the increasing focus on a healthy lifestyles.

The outbreak has also resulted in substantial growth of categories including cleaning and hygiene products. The growth of the e-commerce sector is also a positive influence as companies focus on expanding their distribution networks to online channels to cater to surging consumer demand. However, brick and mortar retail stores suffered through the Covid-19 lockdown period. The change in buying patterns bolstered sales through e-commerce platforms, which will continue in the long-term.

Who is winning?

The report highlights some prominent players in the global air fryer market, which include Koninklijke Philips N.V, Newell Brands, Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Breville Group Limited ,Groupe SEB, SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity), Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation, Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited, GoWISE USA (Ming’s Mark Inc.), among others. Market players are primarily focused on marketing campaigns to promote their products and create brand awareness among consumers, with social media campaigns gaining notable traction.

In July 2020, SharkNinja Operating LLC introduced the new Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer. The fryer has a two-basket cooking system feature for additional versatility compared with traditional air fryers. The air fryer’s 8-quart capacity and Dual Zone technology helps the user cook two foods in two ways, and finish at the same time.

In 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V introduced Airfryer XXL with smart sensing technology. The technology simplifies the cooking process with a unique fat removal technology, with the fat being captured in the bottom tray of the fryer for easy disposal. Additionally, the air fryer can bake, grill and roast.

Product launches will remain a key strategy adopted by market players to gain competitive advantage. Leaders in the air fryer market are introducing products which fulfil the needs of customers.

Get a Tailored Made Report to Match your requirements, Ask from Market Research Expert@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11157

Air Fryer Market by Category

Device Type

Manual

Digital

Wattage

Below 1200 Watt

1200-1500 Watt

1500-1800 Watt

1800-2200 Wattage

2200 Wattage & Above

End Use

Commercial

Residential

Price Range

Below US$ 25

US$ 25 - US$ 100

US$ 100 - US$ 200

US$ 200- US$ 300

US$ 300 & Above

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get Valuable Insights into Air Fryer Market

Future Market Insights, in its new proposing, provides an unbiased analysis of the global air fryer market, presenting demand data (2016-2020) and forecast analysis for 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the air fryer market based on the device type (manual, and digital), wattage (below 1200 watt, 1200-1500 watt, 1500-1800 watt, 1800-2200 watt, and 2200 & above), end-use (commercial, and residential), price range (below US$ 25, US$ 25-US$ 100, US$ 100-200, US$ 200-US$ 300, US$ 300 & above), and sales channel (direct sales, supermarket/hypermarket, departmental stores, specialty stores, online retailers, and other sales channel) across seven major regions.

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-11157

To be Continue….

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Pet Insurance Market

The global pet insurance market is projected to reach ~US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2029. The market was valued at ~US$ 4 Bn in 2019. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of ~8.5% between 2019 and 2029. Regionally, North America is expected dominate the pet insurance market.

Bicycle Bags and Bag-packs Market

Cycle carrier bags holds the highest share in the global bicycle bags and bag-packs market due to high demand and awareness among customers about the product.

Bicycle Shoe Market

Global bicycle shoe market is estimated to be valued at US$ 998.7 Mn in 2019 and expected to expand at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2029

Hand Sanitizer Market

As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Hand Sanitizer Market is estimated at 1.62 USD billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 2.81 USD billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.59% from 2015 to 2030.

DIY Haircut Kits Market

Clipper & trimmer kit holds relatively high value share as compared to scissors set. Cordless clipper & trimmer kit remains highly preferred over their corded counterparts, primarily driven by the usage of battery rather than direct power source, which make it is easier to carry at any place.

Protective Clothing Market

As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the protective clothing market is estimated at USD 10.32 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.60 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2015 to 2021.

Tea-based Skin Care Products Market

The global tea-based skin care products market size is forecast to top US$ 536.4 Mn in 2022. Rising expenditure in natural personal care and beauty products across the globe will boost sales at a robust 8.7% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 1229.7 Mn in 2032.

Deodorant Stick Market

The overall demand in the global deodorant stick market is projected to increase at 7.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2027, topping a valuation of US$ 1,913.4 Mn by 2022.

Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market

The global cosmeceutical ingredients market will surpass ~US$ 12 Bn in terms of value in 2027 with a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast.

Adult Diapers Market

The global adult diapers market is poised to expand at over 6.9% CAGR, surpassing US$ 34.10 Bn through 2032. Growth in the market is expected to surge with rising prevalence of incontinence across the globe.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

© Scoop Media