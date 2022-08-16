World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EU Delegation Inaugurates A New Rural Road Rehab Project To Improve Accessibility For 2000+ Population In Sepik, PNG

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 7:04 pm
Press Release: EU STREIT PNG

The EU Ambassador to PNG launched a new transport infrastructure project in East Sepik which improves access to market, business opportunities, health aids and schools for more than 2000 villagers in a ground-breaking ceremony.

Wewak, Papua New Guinea – His Excellency, Ambassador Jernej Videtič, the Head of the European Union Delegation to PNG was in East Sepik recently to inaugurate the rehabilitation of a 6.5 km Munji-Haripmo farm-to-market access road being implemented by the EU-STREIT PNG Programme.

Led by ILO, this project will support 2,200 users as well as open up economic opportunities for the rural communities.

Officiating the ground-breaking ceremony, Ambassador Jernej Videtič said: “the European Union is financing this project to support better marketing of cocoa products and create income generating opportunities to improve schools and health services for the people.”

On behalf of the Provincial Administration, the Acting Deputy Provincial Administrator, Mr James Baloiloi said: “Because of limited financial resources the EU came to help us, especially the people in the Sepik Plains at the backend of this road so we must say thank you to the European Union.”

The EU-STREIT PNG Programme Coordinator, Dr Xuebing Sun also underscored: “Road infrastructure is vital for better welfare and livelihoods of you. This road will provide you with improved access to information, markets, finance, and social services. Maintaining good conditions of the road is key for long term sustainability of your welfare and livelihoods. Thanking to European Union for its generous funding support, we are happy that we are able to reach you and we are here to support you.”

A mother of eight children, Mrs Rita Maru, shared on struggles women in the area face: “For 40 years we carry our market produce and walk 6.5 km to the junction. As a mother, I’m very happy today because we’re looking forward to getting on a Public Motor Vehicles at the doorstep of our house.”

Contractor for this 12-month road project is Kaystar Construction Ltd which will do embankment filling; scarifying, reshaping, and compaction with construction of retaining structures (Stone masonry and gabion wall), 2 reinforced concrete cement (RCC) causeway, reinforced cement concrete vented causeway, 6.5km gravel surface, 28 traffic signs and signages, plastering and painting works and construction as well as maintenance of 7 pipe culverts.

This project is the fourth road out of fifteen farm-to-market access roads that are planned to be rehabilitated by the ILO under the EU-STREIT Programme in the Sepik region, as part of the Programme’s stream of works to provide sustainable, climate-proof transport infrastructure aimed at improving agri-food value chains and agri-business enabling environment.

Ambassador Videtič also had the opportunity to overview first-hand rehabilitation work which has started last month on a 7.8 km Banak-Wautogik road in Wewak District by local firm Hiawani Ltd. This road will serve more than 2000 farmers/villagers of Boikin and Dagua LLG of Wewak District, ESP. This is another 12-month farm-to-market access road project implemented by ILO under the EU-STREIT PNG Programme and will generate lots of work for the rural communities.

The EU-STREIT PNG is being implemented as a UN Joint Programme (FAO as leading agency, and ILO, ITU, UNCDF and UNDP as implementing partners), is the largest grant-funded Programme of the European Union in the Country and the Pacific region. It focuses on increasing sustainable and inclusive economic development of rural areas through increasing the economic returns and opportunities from cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains and strengthening and improving the efficiency of value chain enablers, including the business environment and supporting sustainable, climate-proof transport and energy infrastructure development.

