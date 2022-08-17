World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Four Children Die In Flash Floods As Afghanistan Marks One Year Of Taliban Rule

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Four children and nine adults have died after torrential rain and flash flooding hit Afghanistan’s eastern provinces on Monday, destroying homes and leaving at least 4,000 people in need of urgent assistance, Save the Children said today.

The flash floods came as Afghanistan marked one year of Taliban rule and as the country continues to grapple with the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with almost half of the population going hungry, including 6 million children and adults who are on the brink of famine. [i]

Save the Children teams have been meeting with families in Nangarhar province - the worst-hit area - in the past 24 hours to assess the damage and to launch a response. They said homes, schools and other vital infrastructure have been damaged, including water sources and irrigation systems.

The flash floods follow months of flooding across the southern and eastern regions of the country, which is very uncommon for this time of year. In July, floods killed at least 39 people and impacted more than 10,000 children and adults. [ii] Meanwhile, other areas of the country are still struggling to survive Afghanistan’s worst drought in 30 years.

Chris Nyamandi, Save the Children Country Director in Afghanistan, said:

" Children and their families in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces had no time to prepare as torrents of water surged through their homes, destroying their belongings and leaving their houses full of mud and rubbish. Many families are now living out in the open, exposed to harsh conditions.

"Water supplies in the flood-hit areas have been contaminated, which places children at great risk of water-borne diseases such as cholera. When a disease outbreak hits during a disaster like this, it’s a race against time to help children survive. Thousands of children will need support in the coming hours, days and weeks to recover.

" Life for Afghan children is just a relentless cycle of disaster after disaster. Children will not survive these ongoing natural disasters - which will continue to increase in severity and frequency as climate change takes hold - or the wider humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, unless urgent action is taken.

"The international community must provide immediate emergency funding and find a way to address the economic crisis, which is the key driver of the humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. If world leaders do not heed our calls for support, millions of children will lose their lives."

Save the Children is rapidly preparing emergency supplies in Nangarhar province and will provide families who have lost everything in the floods with essential items, such as clothing and shoes for children and adults, kitchen and cooking equipment, blankets, baby supplies and hygiene items to prevent the spread of diseases.

Save the Children has worked in Afghanistan since 1976, including during periods of conflict, regime change, and natural disasters. We have programmes in nine provinces and work with partners in an additional six provinces.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>

UNFCCC: Simon Stiell Appointed New Executive Secretary
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Simon Stiell as the new Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat based in Bonn, Germany...
More>>



Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


Somalia: ‘We Cannot Wait For Famine To Be Declared; We Must Act Now’
Rising acute food insecurity in Somalia has caused more than 900,000 people to flee their homes in search of humanitarian assistance since January last year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned... More>>

UN: American West Faces Water And Power Shortages Due To Climate Crisis
Two of the largest reservoirs in the United States are at dangerously low levels due to the climate crisis and overconsumption of water, which could affect water and electricity supply for millions in six western states and Mexico, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 