Smart WFM Australian Business Book Awards To Take Place In November

Sydney, August 17, 2022 – The fourth annual Smart WFM Australian Business Book Awards, which recognise entrepreneurs, business people and business owners who have written and published a book demonstrating their industry skill, knowledge, and experience, will take place on Tuesday 22nd November.

The Awards will donate all profits to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, which invests in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander remote communities to shape the direction of their children’s literacy future. The Awards were founded by bestselling author Andrew Griffiths and publishing expert Michael Hanrahan and enable non-fiction business authors to share their wisdom with current and potential, colleagues, and the general public.

This year the Awards will introduce a new judging advisory panel with approximately 50 judges to give careful consideration to the diverse types of non-fiction business books being written and published.

Categories for the 2022 Awards include Entrepreneurship & Small Business; Social Responsibility; Personal Development; Communications & Sales; Personal Finance & Investment; Management & HR, Leadership, Technology, Health & Wellbeing; and General Business. All books will also be considered for Best Cover Design and Book of the Year.

Global human capital management (HCM) consultancy, Smart WFM, returns as Platinum Sponsor. Jarrod McGrath, Smart WFM’s CEO and author of The Digital Workforce and upcoming book The Modern CEO, says business authors make an important contribution to the economy and indigenous literacy.

“The Australian Business Book Awards tick every box for us,” said McGrath. “They are supporting, encouraging, and acknowledging Australian business authors which is vitally important for our economy and the future of our country.

“The Awards are not-for-profit, supporting the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. This is an organisation that does incredible work, and we are very proud to know that our support ultimately supports indigenous literacy in Australia.”

Andrew Griffiths says the Awards have already made a significant contribution to the Foundation, and he’s aiming for 2022 to be their biggest year yet.

“These Awards serve the very positive purpose of acknowledging and celebrating Australian non-fiction business authors,” said Griffiths.

“In the time the Awards have been running, we have been able to donate more than $35,000 to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. This would not have been possible without the extraordinary support and generosity of Jarrod and Michelle McGrath, as well as the Smart WFM team.”

Entries will remain open until Friday 26th August with more than 200 book entries expected. Winners will be unveiled on Tuesday 22nd November at an online awards event. For more information and to enter, visit www.businessbookawards.com.au.

