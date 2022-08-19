World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

South Sudan: ‘Urgent Collective Efforts’ Needed In Most Dangerous Humanitarian Situation

Friday, 19 August 2022, 5:59 am
Press Release: UN News

On the eve of World Humanitarian Day, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, called on Thursday for joint action to address the aid crisis in the country and end attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers.

“It takes a village to raise a child. In the same way, it takes an array of partners to support crisis-affected people,” stated Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

“We need urgent collective efforts to help the vulnerable population in South Sudan”.

Lauding humanitarians

The Humanitarian Coordinator paid tribute to the aid workers, communities, local authorities and first responders who provide life-saving assistance to thousands of people in dire humanitarian need.

“I commend the humanitarian workers and all those risking their own lives to alleviate the suffering and save the lives of others,” she said.

Dangerous place to work

South Sudan continues to be the most violent context for aid workers, followed by Afghanistan and Syria.

Since the beginning of the year, five humanitarian workers were killed there in the line of duty.

Across the country, aid workers – mostly national humanitarian workers – are affected by the impact of armed violence, bureaucratic impediments, and targeted violence.

From 1 January to 30 July, 232 incidents related to humanitarian access constraints were reported, with the highest being in Jonglei and Central Equatoria (states?), which account for 40 per cent of all reported incidents.

Security under threat

People across the country, especially women and girls, face many protection risks, including conflict-related and gender-based sexual violence, armed violence, and abductions.

These critical protection risks are compounded by rule of law and access to justice deficits.

“Impunity is a perpetuating factor and a driver of conflict and insecurity. There is an urgent need to bring perpetrators to justice. We need strengthened joint action, multidimensional dialogue, and engagement to address this,” stated Ms. Nyanti.

“All armed factions must immediately cease targeting civilians, humanitarian personnel and their assets. Impunity must end,” she added.

‘Tirelessly’ responding

As the crisis in South Sudan continues, the humanitarian community and partners each day step up to respond, including by providing food and livelihood support; health, nutrition and clean water; protection services; and emergency education to millions of women, children and men.

“I would like to highlight and honour the humanitarians, especially women, who work tirelessly on the frontlines in most difficult environment, trying to reach thousands of crisis-affected people,” said Ms. Nyanti.

“On this day, we come together to pay tribute to all responders supporting people in need of humanitarian assistance, and we should do so every other day”.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Comment By Human Rights Spokesperson Liz Throssell After Saudi Woman Jailed For 34 Years
We are appalled by the sentencing of Saudi doctoral student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years in jail followed by a 34-year travel ban in connection with a series of tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in Saudi Arabia... More>>



UN Agriculture: Helps Protect Against Threat Of Locust In Yemen
Following heavy widespread rains in Yemen, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) remains on high alert... More>>

UNFCCC: Simon Stiell Appointed New Executive Secretary
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Simon Stiell as the new Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat based in Bonn, Germany...
More>>



Afghanistan: One Year On From Regime Change And Children Face An Unimaginable A Crisis
On the one-year anniversary of regime change in Afghanistan, a new World Vision report highlights the grave risk the country’s children face from starvation, forced child marriage, and child labour... More>>


Somalia: ‘We Cannot Wait For Famine To Be Declared; We Must Act Now’
Rising acute food insecurity in Somalia has caused more than 900,000 people to flee their homes in search of humanitarian assistance since January last year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned... More>>

UN: American West Faces Water And Power Shortages Due To Climate Crisis
Two of the largest reservoirs in the United States are at dangerously low levels due to the climate crisis and overconsumption of water, which could affect water and electricity supply for millions in six western states and Mexico, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 