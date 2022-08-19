World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hatten Land Signs Partnership Agreement To Launch The World's First-of-its-Kind Mobile Legends

Friday, 19 August 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

 Bang Bang, Southeast Asia's Top Game with 100 Million Monthly Active Users, Themed Integrated Esports Hub in Melaka at ElementX

- Continual advancement of Hatten Land's strategic pivot, including Phygital, Metaverse and Esports, to attract footfalls and increase value of its physical assets by re-purposing the assets and partnering with established industry leaders
- The partnership agreement is signed with MOONTON Games, an international gaming developer known for producing highly acclaimed Mobile Legends: Bang Bang ("MLBB"), which has more than one billion downloads globally with a consistent player base of 100 million monthly active users and it is the number 1 multiplayer online battle arena game in Southeast Asia(1)
- Hatten Land's ElementX mall and hotel will be transformed into the world's first-of-its-kind MLBB-themed Integrated Esports Hub with multiple giant- sized displays of MLBB characters and eye-catching MLBB-themed facade and interior designs to create experiential interactions, an immersive environment with special rewards for MLBB players and fans worldwide
- Positioned as an instagrammable hot-spot for gaming tourism and increasing more footfall to ElementX, the world's first MLBB-themed Integrated Esports Hub in Melaka will be a brand-new attraction in Malaysia that is expected to be a key driver of gaming and Esports activities as well as attract new visitors (such as gamers and fans) and boost tourism activities in Melaka
- More footfall and hotel guests are expected to be attracted to ElementX, located on prime acreage within UNESCO World Heritage City, Melaka, with its strategic and convenient location covering Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor and other fast-growing areas, as well as over 20 million affluent population within 250km radius

SINGAPORE & MELAKA, MALAYSIA, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hatten Land Limited () ("Hatten Land", "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the"Group") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hatten Edge Pte. Ltd. ("Hatten Edge") has signed a partnership agreement with MOONTON Games to jointly develop and launch the world's first Mobile Legends: Bang Bang ("MLBB") Integrated Esports Hub in Melaka at EleementX and promote Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in Malaysia and across the region via marketing campaigns, esports tournaments and branding events.

MOONTON Games and Hatten Land to Jointly Develop and Transform ElementX Mall and Hotel in Melaka into the World's First MLBB-themed Integrated Esports Hub at ElementX

Developed by MOONTON Games, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has more than one billion downloadsglobally with a consistent player base of 100 million monthly active users and it is the number 1 multiplayer online battle arena game in Southeast Asia.

Since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games ("SEA Games"), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has been featured insuccessive SEA Games as a medal event. In May 2022, the SEA Games' MLBB event amassed over 2.2 million concurrent viewers at its peak, during the grand final match between Indonesia and the Philippines, setting a new viewership record at the 31st SEA Games(3).

According to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates, total gross revenue of Mobile Legends: Bang Bangsurpassed US$500 million in 2020 with user spending of US$214.1 million in 2019. Malaysia has proven to beMobile Legends' most lucrative market globally, with players there spending US$87.5 million in the game, or17 percent of total revenue. Indonesia ranked No. 2 for player spending, generating US$69.2 million, or 14percent of the total, while the United States was No. 3, racking up US$64.1 million, or 12.8 percent of allrevenue(2).

Under the partnership agreement, MOONTON Games and Hatten Land will jointly develop and transform ElementX mall and hotel in Melaka into the world's first Mobile Legends- themed Integrated Esports Hub thataims to attract 20 million visitors from around the region.

With multiple giant-sized displays of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang characters and eye-catching MLBB-themed façade and interior designs, the world's first MLBB-themed Integrated Esports Hub aims to create experiential interactions and an immersive environment for players and fans, creating new innovative experiences and conducive spaces for gaming and Esports activities, thereby attracting more footfalls toElementX.

Located on prime acreage within the centre of a UNESCO World Heritage City attracting 18.9 million visitors pre-covid, ElementX encompasses gross floor area of 1.88 million square feet of retail and entertainment space spanning across 13 floors, aimed at attracting experienced gamers and those who are new to Esports and immersive phygital experiences.

Attracting new visitors (such as gamers and fans) and boosting tourism activities in Melaka, ElementX is expected to become the destination mall in Melaka and a brand-new family go- to attraction in Malaysia.

Positioned as Southeast Asia's first large-scale integrated Esports experiential hub, Metaverse gateway andthemed award-winning hotel accommodation, Hatten Land has made continual advancement of HattenLand's strategic pivot, including Phygital, Metaverse and Esports, to attract footfalls and increase value of its physical assets by re-purposing the assets and partnering with established industry leaders, such as Huawei International, Focus Media Sports, KITAMEN and Melaka Esports Association, etc. With the addition of Mobile Legends:

Bang Bang, the Southeast Asia's top game, Hatten Land has once again shown its consistency and constant commitment towards delivering its strategic pivot announced.

Dato' Colin Tan, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Hatten Land, said: "Gaming is becomingthe most engaging form of entertainment in the world with Esports gaining more momentum as a spectatorsport.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has experienced explosive growth globally with Southeast Asia being its key revenue market since its launch in 2016.

Catering to the growing popularity of MLBB, the world's first-of-its-kind MLBB-themed integrated Esports Hub at ElementX is conceptualised with an array of experiential interactions and immersive environment as well as multi-dimensional offerings that redefine gaming experiences, creating a special bond among MLBB fans and attracting more footfalls and hotel guests to ElementX.

Together with MOONTON Games, we share the same commitment in creating a thriving, sustainable Esports and gaming ecosystem in Malaysia and across the region, boosting tourism spending and spurring new growth and opportunities across other business adjacencies."

Mr. Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, Marketing Lead of MPL Malaysia, MOONTON Games, added: "Our partnership with Hatten Land to launch the world's first MLBB-themed integrated Esports Hub at ElementX in Melaka is another important experiential initiative for us to connect with our players and fans in a way that other forms of media cannot replicate.

We look forward to work closely together with Hatten Land to drive more community-driven and crowd-funded eventsacross the region, increasing the popularity of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and winning new fans."

(1) https://themalaysianreserve.com/2021/03/03/mobile-gaming-is-the-future/
(2) https://sensortower.com/blog/mobile-legends-revenue-500-million
(3) https://www.oneesports.gg/mobile-legends/31st-sea-games-mlbb-grand-final-record/

