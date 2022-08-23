Globalization Partners Again Named An Industry Leader In NelsonHall’s 2022 Global Employer Of Record Research

Globalization Partners (G-P), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced it has been again named an Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader by research firm, NelsonHall, in its second report.

The industry research was conducted by Principal HR Research Analyst, Jeanine Crane-Thompson, and focuses on market dynamics driving adoption, how technology is shaping and impacting the industry, and includes an evaluation of the growing list of companies providing products and services. It also looks at the projected growth of the global EOR industry as organizations of all sizes continue to formalize remote work policies and want the ability to scale global remote teams as they are increasingly hiring internationally to grow revenue faster.

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Technology & Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said: “This report has grown significantly in terms of the number of vendors evaluated and the momentum around the need for technology-enabled EOR services to hire and onboard global remote talent quickly, while minimizing costs and risk. G-P stands out for its continued technology innovation to meet fast-growing future market needs. This combined with 95 percent of new client onboardings done through their owned legal entities ensures both compliance and security, positioning them as a leader in the market.”

The NelsonHall report provides in-depth analysis detailing what can be achieved by leveraging the latest global EOR solutions in the marketplace, and recognized G-P’s expertise across many aspects including the following key areas:

· Continued technology advancements and international expansion initiatives including the company's commitment to technology-focused R&D, AI integration within G-P Recruit which matches customers with a global network of recruiting specialists based on hiring location, industry sector, functional area, and level of role; and G-P Contractor to hire contractors around the globe to access key talent for fixed-term, highly critical projects and facilitate payment

· G-P Open API which enables customers to retrieve and eliminate manual data entry between HR systems

· Financial stability as an established provider of AI-enabled and technology-based global employer of record solutions

· A global infrastructure that comprises a SOC 2-certified full technology stack and in-house HR, tax, and legal resources to support consistent service quality, minimize reliance on third-party in country providers (ICPs), and increase data security

· A robust strategic partner roadmap to meet current and anticipated future technology, customer, worker, and strategic growth initiatives

· Deep experience with M&A and PE/VC firms globally

· 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings

· Multicurrency payment options, including cryptocurrency

“We are always looking ahead to anticipate how to best support customers. That means investing in our technology and operations to stay ahead of the complexities of international employment including managing the ever-changing rules and regulations to payroll policies and local labor laws,” said Bob Cahill, CEO, Globalization Partners. “At the same time, we never forget that behind every hire is a human being, and it is our ultimate goal to always deliver a high-quality employee experience as we continue to scale our Global Employment Platform™ and make employment opportunities accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

The report also noted Globalization Partners continued focus on local market presence to support a consistent customer experience across Asia Pacific, EMEA, North America, and Latin America targeting and supporting talent across all industries.

