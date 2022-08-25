World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MRD Staff Trained On Importance Of Effective Monitoring & Evaluation

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 6:05 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) staff has undertaken a training on Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) system over the weekend (20th August, 2022).

The training is aimed at equipping staff with the knowledge on the importance of having an effective MEL system for learning and improving results.

Key training areas includes;

  • Setting up the MEL system,
  • Developing the results chain, key indicators, measurement plan and projecting results,
  • Familiarize with different data collection tools (including ICT based data collection); and
  • Reporting of results, including reporting on Value for Money (VfM).

Ritesh Prasad, a senior MEL consultant who has close to 15 years of experience in international development conducted the training.

Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) of MRD Hugo Hebala acknowledged Mr. Prasad for the important training and for the knowledge shared.

Mr. Hebala said M&E is one of the significant activities of the ministry, therefore, imparting staff with required knowledge on the importance of having an effective MEL system for learning and improving results is important.

The training is also part of the ministry’s purpose towards improving and strengthening the government M&E system more specially MRD.

