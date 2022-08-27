World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Statement On The APEC High-Level Meeting On Health And The Economy

Saturday, 27 August 2022, 5:16 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the 12th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy

Bangkok, Thailand, 26 August 2022

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul, shared with health ministers from the 21 APEC member economies a statement that reflects the outcomes of the 12th High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, of which he is chair.

Read the chair’s statement, which shares a title with the meeting’s theme: “Open to Partnership. Connect with the World. Balance Health and the Economy

In his statement, Minister Anutin recapped discussions among health ministers, high-level officials and experts from around the region on Thursday and Friday with respect to the interconnection between health and economy, as well as about economies’ experiences in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministers exchanged insights and their vision for the Asia-Pacific region’s resilience against future pandemics. They reaffirmed commitments made by APEC at the height of the pandemic, to “foster quality growth that brings palpable benefits and greater health and wellbeing to all,” as stated in the Putrajaya Vision 2040, and which will be implemented through the Aotearoa Plan of Action.

In connection to this, APEC health ministers recognized the need to strengthen international health regulations. They encouraged economies, non-government organizations and businesses to invest in health initiatives, such as accelerating the development and production of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for infectious diseases, old and new.

Minister Anutin also reported the body’s support for other workstreams, such as continued efforts to create an inclusive digital economy, which will smoothen data flows and therefore strengthen the ability of governments and other actors to cooperate and address current and future health challenges.

Minister Anutin’s statement reflected the consensus outcomes by the region’s health ministers, high-level officials and experts towards balancing health and economic policy to ensure a resilient future.

