Rubrik Surpasses $400 Million in Subscription ARR and Launches Rubrik Zero Labs, Data Threat Research Unit to Help Combat Global Cyber Events

Over 100% ARR year-over-year growth with net dollar retention rate exceeding 140%

Record adoption by large corporations such as Citigroup, Estee Lauder, and The Home Depot, accelerating customer count to over 4,500

Former Mandiant Vice President and distinguished cybersecurity expert Steven Stone joins to head Rubrik Zero Labs

PALO ALTO, Calif., August 31, 2022 — Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced it surpassed $400 million in software subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) to date, growing over 100 percent year over year. The company has achieved a net dollar retention rate greater than 140 percent based on its ability to retain customers and expand within the customer base. Today, over 4,500 customers around the world and across multiple industries rely on Rubrik to help them secure their data and keep their business running, including BMO Financial Group, Citigroup, Estee Lauder, Fiserv, The Home Depot, and many others.

The company also announced the launch of Rubrik Zero Labs, Rubrik’s new cybersecurity research unit to analyse the global threat landscape, report on emerging data security issues and give organisations research-backed insights and best practices to secure their data against the increasing threat of cyber events.

“There is no industry, government, or company that is immune to cyberattacks. These threats continue to increase in volume and sophistication and have the power to bring entire organisations to their knees,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “We are striking a chord with organisations globally because they need a better strategy to protect their data. With Rubrik, they are better able to secure their business from ongoing cyber events.”

Cybersecurity Veteran Steven Stone Joins as Head of Rubrik Zero Labs

Today Rubrik announced it has named Steven Stone as the Head of Rubrik Zero Labs. Stone will lead Rubrik’s new data threat research unit to uncover real-world intrusions from a range of threats including espionage-based data breaches to ransomware attacks, and to inform customers and partners of the best ways to proactively address risk in their business operations. He has over 15 years of experience in threat intelligence with roles in the U.S. military, intelligence community, and private sector, including Mandiant/FireEye and IBM. Most recently, he was Vice President of Adversary Operations at Mandiant, leading global teams who were responsible for adversary hunting, attribution, and data collection efforts.

“Data and insights are critical for understanding, responding, preventing, and recovering from cyber events. In many cases, the data aspects are the least understood across the threat landscape, and we want to close this delta. Comprehensive threat intelligence will enable organisations to make informed decisions so they can be prepared for a full swath of cyber threats,” said Stone. “I’m thrilled to pioneer the data threat intelligence unit at Rubrik and help to deliver valuable insights to our customers and the cybersecurity industry so that together we can stay ahead of the evolving data threat landscape.”

Additional Milestones:

Rubrik has also achieved a number of recent industry recognitions, landmark accomplishments, and launches including:

Launched Rubrik Security Cloud to secure customers’ data wherever it lives across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS while delivering data resilience, data observability, and data recovery

Grew the leadership team by appointing Mike Mestrovich as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), following his role as CISO at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Appointed Chris Krebs — former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) — as Chair of Rubrik’s new CISO Advisory Board, where he will assemble some of the nation’s top CISOs to facilitate information exchange and thought leadership in data security. Rubrik also named Ghazal Asif, who previously served as Google’s Head of Channel for EMEA, as Head of Global Partners and Alliances

Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, positioned the furthest overall in Completeness of Vision for third year in a row

Rubrik ranked amongst highest scoring 3 vendors for all Use Cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for 2 consecutive years

Received numerous industry accolades, including placement on the Forbes Cloud 100 for the sixth year in a row, and distinction as winner of the Global InfoSec Awards as Hot Company in Data Security

