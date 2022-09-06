Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani On Execution Of Five Prisoners In Gaza

We condemn the execution of five prisoners in Gaza and urge the de facto authorities in Gaza to establish a moratorium on all executions. We call on the State of Palestine to take robust measures to abolish the death penalty in all its territory.

The five men were executed in the early hours of 4 September 2022, in stark violation of the State of Palestine’s own domestic law and its obligations under international law. Three were convicted of murder and two of “collaboration” with Israel.

There are serious concerns that criminal proceedings resulting in the imposition of death sentences in Gaza do not meet international fair trial standards. The approval of the President of Palestine was not secured, as required by national law, nor were there opportunities for the executed prisoners to seek clemency or a pardon.

Having ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as a matter of international law, Palestine is obliged to abolish executions.

