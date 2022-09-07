World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Freedom Of Communication And Correspondence Endangered By Unilateral Postal Disruptions: UN Experts

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 5:48 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (6 September 2022) – UN experts today expressed concern that the decision to cut lines of communication and correspondence to and from Russia and Belarus following unilateral sanctions were depriving people in the two countries of postal exchanges and violating their human rights.

The experts warned that the move had isolated civilians in those countries from their loved ones and blocked their access to information.

“Measures instituted on 24 March 2022 by the joint Danish-Swedish postal company PostNord cutting postal services to-and-from Russia and Belarus following sanctions by the European Union, United States, and several other states, critically and overwhelmingly affect civilians,” the experts said.

The company announced earlier this year that letters or packages addressed to persons in Russia and Belarus would be returned to the sender or confiscated until clear directive is received by sanctioning authorities or a screening system was put in place.

Meanwhile, the experts said thousands of people across the two countries have been cut off from relatives and loved ones, at a time when news is critical.

“[We] recall the obligation of private entities to ensure neither their actions, decisions, nor activities impact the human rights of any individual, and the protection of these rights. The obstruction of essential documents including legal, medical, fiscal, and others, which may amount to a lifeline for individuals, deny persons the possibility to freely exercise and fully enjoy their basic rights,” they said.

The experts recalled that the Treaty of Bern of 1874 established a universal postal territory, as a guarantee of the freedom of correspondence, which shall be observed in all situations, and all states parties are obliged to observe obligations set out in the Treaty.

“States have an obligation to guarantee that all public and private entities under their jurisdiction do not violate these obligations and uphold human rights,” the UN experts said.

They noted that while modern technology had made alternative communication possible, it did not allow for the transfer of hard copy letters and other essential documents, including of a medical or legal nature, with potentially adverse consequences on the right to privacy, freedom of expression, and, in some cases, the right to life, health and education of individuals.

“We urge postal services and companies to question and reject blanket overcompliance practices of an extraterritorial nature. We also call on lawmakers to be thoughtful and specific at the moments of drafting and enforcement of sanctions, which may have detrimental effects on the lives of citizens at a global scale,” the experts said.

*The experts: Alena Douhan, Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights; Obiora C. Okafor, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>


Amnesty International: Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans Unlawfully Returned After Coming Under Fire At Borders
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children... More>>


UN: Bachelet Deplores Israel’s Failure To Grant Visas For Human Rights Staff In The Occupied Palestinian Territory
Israel’s refusal to issue or renew visas for UN Human Rights staff in the occupied Palestinian territory will not prevent the Office from continuing to monitor and report on the human rights situation on the ground...
More>>

UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>



Mikhail Gorbachev: UN Chief Hails ‘One Of A Kind Statesman Who Changed The Course Of History’
The Secretary-General has paid warm tribute to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose death aged 91 was announced on Tuesday, describing him as the person who “more than any other” brought about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations since the 1940s... More>>

Save The Children: More Than One Million Children In Pakistan Severely Affected By Devastating Floods
The safety of about 300,000 families - or at least 2.1 million people, including more than one million children - is at risk after the worst flooding to hit Pakistan in decades destroyed their homes with the race on to prevent the loss of more lives... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 