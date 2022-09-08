World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sri Lanka: New Government Urged To Make Progress On Accountability, Institutional Reforms

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 5:23 am
Press Release: UN News

Sri Lanka is at a critical juncture and the new Government must make progress on accountability as well as institutional and security sector reforms, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said in a report published on Tuesday.

The country is in the grip of a serious economic crisis which has had a severe impact on the human rights of all communities.

This has sparked demands for deeper reforms and accountability, giving the authorities a fresh opportunity to steer a new way forward, said the report, which calls for holding a national dialogue to advance human rights and reconciliation.

Fundamental changes needed

However, for sustainable improvements to take place, recognizing and addressing underlying factors that have contributed to the crisis will be vital. These include impunity for past and present human rights violations, economic crimes and endemic corruption.

“Fundamental changes will be required to address the current challenges and to avoid repetition of the human rights violations of the past,” said the report.

It calls for immediate action from the Government, which is urged to end reliance on draconian security laws and crackdowns on peaceful protests, and to reverse the drift towards militarisation.

Officials also should show renewed commitment to, and deliver on, security sector reform and ending impunity.

Government’s hard-line approach

While the security forces recently have shown considerable restraint in response to mass protests, the report noted that the Government has taken a harder line by arresting some student leaders under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and violently suppressing peaceful demonstrations.

Additionally, a heavily militarized environment and culture of surveillance also continues in the north and east of the country.

The UN human rights office urged the new Government to re-launch what it called “a comprehensive and victim-centred strategy on transitional justice and accountability”.

Central role for victims

The strategy should contain a time-bound plan to implement outstanding commitments, including taking steps towards the establishment of a credible truth-seeking mechanism and an ad hoc special court.

Victims also must be given a central role in the design and implementation of all accountability and transitional justice mechanisms.

The report also made note of the lack of progress towards establishing the truth about the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019, in which more than 200 people were killed in a series of explosions at churches and hotels.

The human rights office called for a follow-up independent and transparent investigation, with international assistance and the full participation of victims and their representatives.

Appeal to other countries

“The Sri Lankan State, including through successive governments, has consistently failed to pursue an effective transitional justice process to hold perpetrators of gross human rights violations and abuses accountable and uphold victims’ rights to truth, justice and reparations,” the report stated.

“Rather, they have created political obstacles to accountability, and actively promoted and incorporated some military officials credibly implicated in alleged war crimes into the highest levels of government.”

In the absence of progress towards accountability at the national level, the report urged other countries to cooperate in accountability efforts, including by using available avenues of extraterritorial and universal jurisdiction, to investigate and prosecute crimes under international law committed in Sri Lanka.

Countries should also explore further measures targeting persons who are credibly alleged to have been responsible for gross violations and abuses of international human rights law, or serious violations of international humanitarian law.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>


Amnesty International: Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans Unlawfully Returned After Coming Under Fire At Borders
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children... More>>



Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>



Mikhail Gorbachev: UN Chief Hails ‘One Of A Kind Statesman Who Changed The Course Of History’
The Secretary-General has paid warm tribute to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose death aged 91 was announced on Tuesday, describing him as the person who “more than any other” brought about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations since the 1940s... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 