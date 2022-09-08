World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

#WhyID: World Bank And Dangerous Digital ID Systems Do Not Mix

Thursday, 8 September 2022, 6:13 am
Press Release: Access Now

The World Bank and other international organizations must immediately stop any and all activities that promote harmful models of digital identification systems (digital ID) anywhere in the world.

Through an open letter, Access Now, Privacy International, NYU researchers, and other civil society organizations are calling on the World Bank to cease supporting unchecked digital ID systems that enable surveillance, exclusion, and discrimination.

“The World Bank’s Identification for Development (ID4D) Initiative funds a development agenda based around expanding digital ID, when it should be establishing one around people and communities,” said Marianne Díaz Hernández, #WhyID Campaigner at Access Now. “By implementing digital ID systems that are unchecked, untested, and, most importantly, at odds with human rights, this high level institution is not only risking the privacy of millions, but setting a dangerous precedent for global decision-makers.”

Through its ID4D program, the World bank helps establish new, or upgrade existing, digital ID systems implemented by national governments. Often these systems use digitized biometric data, rely on a centralized model — risking data breaches — and consist of an ad-hoc bundling of public and private services to keep the systems running. Often individual rights and privacy are disregarded along the way.

“People and communities around the world are becoming increasingly aware of the dangers of digital ID systems that exclude, exploit, and surveil,” said Dr Tom Fisher, Senior Researcher at Privacy International. “Powerful organizations, like the World Bank, have to be open to the critical examination of these systems, and be open to an approach that emphasizes human rights.”

Poorly planned and implemented systems have severely affected human rights in India, where the big ID system, Aadhaar, operates as a tool for exclusion, disenfranchising almost two million people, and in the Dominican Republic, where the digital ID system fueled the retroactive exclusion of people of Haitian descent from the civil registry.

In 2022, when governments around the world are closing civic space, censoring populations, and boosting their digital surveillance capabilities, powerful actors like the World Bank must take the following actions to uphold rights:

  • Invite and fund independent, rights-based assessments of the World Bank’s role in supporting digital ID systems;
  • Assess existing evidence, and cease activities that heighten the risk of human rights violations;
  • Enforce greater transparency around World Bank activities regarding digital ID;
  • Create opportunities for sustained, high-level engagement with civil society and other experts; and
  • Increase funding and resources for independent studies, assessments, and evaluations.

These recommendations apply equally to UN bodies, private foundations, the private sector, and donors such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and France.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>


Amnesty International: Iran/Turkey: Fleeing Afghans Unlawfully Returned After Coming Under Fire At Borders
Iranian and Turkish security forces have repeatedly pushed back Afghans who attempt to cross their borders to reach safety, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children... More>>



Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>



Mikhail Gorbachev: UN Chief Hails ‘One Of A Kind Statesman Who Changed The Course Of History’
The Secretary-General has paid warm tribute to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose death aged 91 was announced on Tuesday, describing him as the person who “more than any other” brought about the peaceful end of the Cold War, which had dominated international relations since the 1940s... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 