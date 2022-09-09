World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Public Statement By The Governor-General

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:00 am
Press Release: Government House

It was with great sorrow that I received notification today from Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at Balmoral.

The death of Her Majesty is a great loss to the Royal Family and all the people of Her Majesty’s Realms and territories.

As Queen of New Zealand for 70 years, Her Majesty was an honoured monarch and an enduring presence through times of great change. The Queen will be remembered for her dedication to all her Realms and her commitment to play a unifying role in the Commonwealth.

During my audience with the Queen following my swearing-in as Governor-General, I was struck by her warmth and wonderful ability to put people at ease. Her Majesty displayed an abiding interest in developments in New Zealand and a strong affection for this country and its people.

I have written to the new King on behalf of all New Zealanders, expressing the condolences of the nation. The message reads as follows:

On behalf of the people of New Zealand, I convey our deepest condolences on the death of Her Majesty the Queen. To all members of the Royal Family, we extend our thoughts at this difficult time.

New Zealand shares with the people of Her Majesty’s Realms profound grief at the loss of a cherished monarch and honoured leader. Her Majesty The Queen was much loved and respected in New Zealand, and will be long remembered for her lifetime of dedicated service.

We have fond memories of Her Majesty’s ten visits to New Zealand, from the first in 1953/54, to the most recent in 2002, and appreciated her steadfast and enthusiastic support for Commonwealth nations and ideals.

I remain, Your Majesty,

Yours sincerely

The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO

Governor-General of New Zealand

