New Zealand Flag To Fly At Half-mast: Death Of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen Of New Zealand

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: Ministry of Culture and Heritage

As a mark of New Zealand’s deepest mourning and respect, the New Zealand Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all Government and public buildings with immediate effect to mark the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Flag should continue to be flown at half-mast up to and including the day of Her Majesty’s State Memorial Service in New Zealand, except on Proclamation Day (being the day when the new Sovereign is announced officially) when the New Zealand Flag is to be flown from the top of the mast.

Further advice as to the date of Her late Majesty’s State Memorial Service in New Zealand and the date of Proclamation Day will be provided once available.

This instruction applies to all Government departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand Flag.

The flag is half-masted by first raising it to the top of the mast and then immediately lowering it slowly to the half-mast position. The half-mast position will depend on the size of the flag and the length of the flagpole. The flag must be lowered to a position recognisably "half-mast" to avoid the appearance of a flag which has accidentally fallen away from the top of the flagpole. As a guide, the flag should be more than its own depth from the top of the flagpole. For more information about half-masting the flag, visit http://www.mch.govt.nz/nz-identity-heritage/flags/half-masting-new-zealand-flag.

If you have any questions, please contact Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage at national.symbols@mch.govt.nz. Media enquiries should be directed to 027 622 0468.

