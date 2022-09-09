Passing Of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

It is with great sadness that the people of Westland mark the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Her 70 years of dedicated service as Queen to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth will not be forgotten.

“Her Majesty was a wonderful woman and will never be surpassed,” says Mayor Bruce Smith. “This is a very sad day. The Queen’s elegance and grace throughout many difficult events in her life is an example to us all. She set the standard for what a life of true service is about.

We give our condolences to her family and friends, and the people of the United Kingdom, as they mourn this sad event.”

As a mark of respect, the flag on the Westland District Council building will be flying at half-mast following guidance from the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

A condolence book will be placed in the Council’s Customer Service Centre at 36 Weld Street, Hokitika, for the citizens of Westland District to sign.

