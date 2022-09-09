World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

He Mihi Poroporoaki Naa Te Kiingi Maaori

Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

Uea te pou o te whare kia tuu tangatanga. He kapua whakairi naaku naa runga o Taupiri Kuuao. Ko taku kiri ka tookia ki te anu maatao. Ue ara raa te mate ki ahau e.

Noo te hau karere tuku mai o te matenga o Kuini Irihaapeti II, ka mooteatea i te ngaatahitanga ongaa Whare Ariki. Ka hoki ngaa mahara i a ia ka takahi mai i te pae o Koroki, i tewhaaititanga ki ngaa whare o Te Atairangikaahu.

E te tapairu ariki noho roa, e te maareikura kitekiteaa, e te puni waahine kia rawakatia ki te poo, whoatu ki te urunga tee taka, ki te moeng tee whakaarahia.

Ahakoa ngaa koorero, ahakoa ngaa whakaaro o te iti me te rahi, ka ngaatahi mai te tangi a te Kiingi ki te whare o Piriniha Tiare me te whaanau i te ngaromanga o teetehi pou tuu tangatanga o te ao nui.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has received with sadness the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth, together with the late Prince Philip, visited Turangawaewae Marae on several occasions and enjoyed a close relationship with the late Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

Queen Elizabeth personally signed into law the Waikato Raupatu Settlement Act 1995 - the only New Zealand legislation given Royal Assent in person by the Queen. This act is significant in the life and history of our nation and is held in the highest regard by the Kiingitanga as honouring a Queen-to-Queen relationship.

Kiingi Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai send their aroha and respect to the Royal Family now gathering in Balmoral. "The Whare Ariki of Te Wherowhero send their aroha at this time to the Royal House of Windsor. We pray for the late Queen and for King Charles."

He poo, he poo. He poo ka riro i a Maatangireia, i a Rangiaatea, i a Te Tumu o Rehua. Ko te poo ki a koe!

Paimaarire

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Tari o te Kiingitanga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>


Somalia: Humanitarian Forum Warns Of ‘Tipping Point’ As Famine Risk Rises
Somalia is at a “tipping point”, with hundreds of thousands of people at immediate risk of famine, the heads of the UN’s highest-level humanitarian coordination forum have warned...
More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: Thai Coup Leader Suspended From Power
A Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from office on August 24, immediately replacing him with his deputy, while judges decide when Mr. Prayuth's prime ministry should end after he seized power in a 2014 coup and won a 2019 election.
The new Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, 77, was expected to continue Mr. Prayuth's domestic policies... More>>



UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>


UN: Chile Referendum Presents Unique Opportunity To Recognise The Right To Housing In New Constitution
Chile’s referendum for a new constitution on Sunday will provide an opportunity to recognise the right to adequate housing in its domestic legal order, a UN expert said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 