He Mihi Poroporoaki Naa Te Kiingi Maaori

Uea te pou o te whare kia tuu tangatanga. He kapua whakairi naaku naa runga o Taupiri Kuuao. Ko taku kiri ka tookia ki te anu maatao. Ue ara raa te mate ki ahau e.

Noo te hau karere tuku mai o te matenga o Kuini Irihaapeti II, ka mooteatea i te ngaatahitanga ongaa Whare Ariki. Ka hoki ngaa mahara i a ia ka takahi mai i te pae o Koroki, i tewhaaititanga ki ngaa whare o Te Atairangikaahu.

E te tapairu ariki noho roa, e te maareikura kitekiteaa, e te puni waahine kia rawakatia ki te poo, whoatu ki te urunga tee taka, ki te moeng tee whakaarahia.

Ahakoa ngaa koorero, ahakoa ngaa whakaaro o te iti me te rahi, ka ngaatahi mai te tangi a te Kiingi ki te whare o Piriniha Tiare me te whaanau i te ngaromanga o teetehi pou tuu tangatanga o te ao nui.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has received with sadness the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth, together with the late Prince Philip, visited Turangawaewae Marae on several occasions and enjoyed a close relationship with the late Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

Queen Elizabeth personally signed into law the Waikato Raupatu Settlement Act 1995 - the only New Zealand legislation given Royal Assent in person by the Queen. This act is significant in the life and history of our nation and is held in the highest regard by the Kiingitanga as honouring a Queen-to-Queen relationship.

Kiingi Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai send their aroha and respect to the Royal Family now gathering in Balmoral. "The Whare Ariki of Te Wherowhero send their aroha at this time to the Royal House of Windsor. We pray for the late Queen and for King Charles."

He poo, he poo. He poo ka riro i a Maatangireia, i a Rangiaatea, i a Te Tumu o Rehua. Ko te poo ki a koe!

Paimaarire

