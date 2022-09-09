Hamilton United In Mourning

Hamiltonians will join with millions around the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death this morning, after 70 years on the throne. Council has already lowered New Zealand flags to half-mast.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the Queen was a compassionate, intelligent leader who had positively impacted millions of people around the world throughout her life of service.

“She was an extraordinary women, full of grace. She led with poise and with dignity and has been a presence our entire lives,” Southgate said.

“She was a woman who in many ways defined our age. She will truly never be forgotten.”

Southgate spent her first 15 years in England and recalls attending the Queen’s 25th Jubilee celebrations in Portsmouth with her grandmother.

“I remember an absolute sea of Union Jacks and a real sense of occasion and joy. There is no doubt Queen Elizabeth was truly loved and remained so right until the very end,” she said.

“On behalf of the city, I extend our very sincere condolences to her family who are grieving the loss of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.”

Hamilton City Council will have book of condolence available for the public to sign from Monday, in the ground floor reception area of the Municipal building in Civic Square.

Further advice will be provided over coming days on community remembrance events.

