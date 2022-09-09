World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mayoral Statement On The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September 2022, 10:20 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

 Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is this morning expressing the city’s sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf the residents of Ōtepoti and the Dunedin City Council, we offer our deepest sympathies and thoughts to Her Majesty’s family, who will be in mourning, and to her loyal subjects across the Commonwealth,” Mr Hawkins says.

“Her Majesty’s passing is incredibly sad and surreal news to wake up to this morning. Of all the things that have changed so drastically over the last 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II had a presence you felt would always just be there. She was the only Head of State many of us have ever known,” he says.

Flags on Dunedin’s civic buildings are flying at half-mast to mark Her Majesty’s death.

The DCC will have condolence books available for the public to sign at the Civic Centre and Dunedin Public Library.

Further information about mourning observances will be available on the Governor-General’s website, at www.gg.govt.nz.

The DCC will take its lead from the Governor-General on other appropriate ways for the community to observe and mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and acknowledge the accession of the new King.

