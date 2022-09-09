World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, 9 September 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

With great personal sadness, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult acknowledged the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is a time of great loss for Aotearoa New Zealand as we mourn the loss of our Head of State. As the longest reigning monarch for Britain and the Commonwealth she was indeed an inspiration for so many. Her unfaltering dedication, commitment, and service through many turbulent times should be an example for us all.”

“I had the great pleasure to personally meet Her Majesty on two occasions. I found her a wonderfully inspiring and engaging leader and I will treasure those memories always.”

“Regardless of how some may feel about the monarchy as an institution, one cannot deny Her Majesty’s warmth and kindness, and how much she has done for so many good causes throughout her 70 years on the throne.”

“I hope you will all join me in remembering and honouring her in your own way as we mark the end of a unique era. And at the same time, we look to the future and welcome a new Head of State, King Charles III. God save the King.”

