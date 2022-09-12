World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Greenpeace Slams Shock Decision To Green-light Deep Sea Mining

Monday, 12 September 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Deep sea mining could begin in the Pacific as early as this month after a shock decision from regulators to allow The Metals Company to start mining the seafloor.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has granted permission to Nauru Oceans Resources Incorporated (NORI) to begin exploratory mining in the Clarion Clipperton Zone between Hawai’i and Mexico. NORI is a subsidiary of The Metals Company. The initial mining test phase is scheduled to conclude by the end of year, paving the way for "NORI’s application to the ISA for an exploitation contract" as expressed by The Metals Company itself.

Greenpeace Aotearoa says the move signals the beginning of a new and destructive extractive industry that will place profit before people and biodiversity, threatening ocean health and people’s way of life.

Greenpeace Aotearoa seabed mining campaigner James Hita says: "Deep sea mining is now right upon our doorstep and is a threat to each and every one of us. The ocean is home to over 90% of life on earth and is one of our greatest allies in the fight against climate change. Greenpeace will not stand by quietly as deep sea mining companies begin to plunder the seafloor and decimate biodiversity for profit.

"This latest decision from the ISA will have come as a shock to civil society who were shut out of the decision making process, highlighting a lack of transparency from the Authority.

"The ISA was set up by the United Nations with the purpose of regulating the international seabed, with a mandate to protect it. Instead they are now enabling mining of the critically important international seafloor. The Legal and Technical Commission, that approved this mining pilot, meets entirely behind closed doors, allowing no room for civil society to hold them to account. This mechanism is simply unacceptable."

Greenpeace is urging world leaders to step in and, at the very least, put in place a moratorium on deep sea mining to protect the ocean.

"For decades, Pacific peoples have been pushed aside and excluded from decision making processes in their own territories. Deep sea mining is yet another example of colonial forces exploiting Pacific land and seas, without regard to people’s way of life, food sources and spiritual connection to the ocean.

"Right now people across the Pacific are taking a stand, calling for a halt to deep sea mining. Civil society, environmentalists and a growing alliance of Pacific nations are urging government leaders to stand on the right side of history and stop deep sea mining in its tracks. We must stand in solidarity with our Pacific neighbours and put a lid on this destructive industry to preserve ocean health for future generations," says Hita.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Euro-Med Monitor: Jordan - Over 750,000 Refugees Risk Facing A Stifling Humanitarian Crisis Due To Lack Of Funding
The international community must act quickly in response to a recent warning issued by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Jordan regarding a significant lack of funding, which will likely have a direct impact on services...
More>>


UN: Climate Change In Africa Can Destabilize ‘Countries And Entire Regions’
Water stress and hazards like withering droughts and devastating floods are hitting African communities, economies and ecosystems hard, according to a new report launched on Thursday... More>>


UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>



Ukraine: More Than 14,000 Casualties To Date But ‘Actual Numbers Are Likely Considerably Higher'
Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday... More>>


UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 