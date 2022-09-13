World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mexico: UN Expert Urges Law To Protect Internally Displaced Persons' Human Rights

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 6:47 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (12 September 2022) – A UN expert has urged the Mexican government to legislate human rights guarantees for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and to allocate adequate funding for their protection and durable solutions.

After ending her visit to Mexico, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, said various institutions and levels of government must be able to help prevent displacement and protect victims. She also asked the government to create a federal registry of internally displaced persons and to allocate a sufficient budget to provide comprehensive assistance to them.

“Although it is necessary to create a unique IDP federal registry, in addition to registries at State level, it should include not only those who have been legally recognised as victims but also those who do not have this legal recognition but are de facto displaced,” Jimenez-Damary said, as presented her preliminary observations from the country visit.

“Registration should not grant any legal status but should be for the purpose of facilitating protection and humanitarian assistance in accordance with the individual and collective needs of IDPs.”

The expert said it is essential that IDPs participate fully and effectively in decisions that affect them and that their specific and differentiated protection needs are considered.

The Rapporteur visited the states of Chiapas, Chihuahua, Mexico City and Guerrero. She met with officials from the executive, legislative and judicial branches at the federal and State levels, civil society organisations, autonomous human rights bodies, diplomatic corps, UN agencies, and other international organisations.

She heard from internally displaced persons, and in communities affected, how violence, agrarian conflicts, sometimes related to development projects, mining, illegal logging and disasters forced people to move. In addition, she saw the impacts of displacement on women, relatives of disappeared persons, members of indigenous peoples and communities, journalists, human rights defenders, and members of the LGBTI community.

A full report on the visit of the Special Rapporteur will be presented to the Human Rights Council in June 2023.

Ms. Cecilia Jimenez-Damary was appointed Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons by the United Nations Human Rights Council in September 2016. A human rights lawyer specialized in forced displacement and migration, she has over three decades of experience in NGO human rights advocacy.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Euro-Med Monitor: Jordan - Over 750,000 Refugees Risk Facing A Stifling Humanitarian Crisis Due To Lack Of Funding
The international community must act quickly in response to a recent warning issued by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Jordan regarding a significant lack of funding, which will likely have a direct impact on services...
More>>


UN: Climate Change In Africa Can Destabilize ‘Countries And Entire Regions’
Water stress and hazards like withering droughts and devastating floods are hitting African communities, economies and ecosystems hard, according to a new report launched on Thursday... More>>


UNDGC: Achieving Full Gender Equality Is Still Centuries Away, Warns The UN In New Report
At the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): The Gender Snapshot 2022 shows... More>>



Ukraine: More Than 14,000 Casualties To Date But ‘Actual Numbers Are Likely Considerably Higher'
Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday... More>>


UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

Asia-Pacific: Half Of Region’s Workforce Poor Or On Brink Of Poverty, Finds New UN Report
The working-age population of Asia and the Pacific is under pressure; denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as pandemics or economic downturns... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 