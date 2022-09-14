Raksha Bandhan Celebration In Wellington – Hindu Council With The High Commission Of India

Hindu Council of New Zealand (Wellington Chapter) in collaboration of the High Commission of India celebrated Raksha Bandhan - the Festival of Universal Brotherhood and Veneration of Women on Saturday, 20th August 2022 at the new premises of the High Commission of India in Wellington.

The event was graced by the presence of His Worship Andy Foster (Mayor of Wellington) and Mayoress Ann Foster, Mr. Greg O'Connor (Member of Parliament), Ms. Ria Earp (Chairwoman of Te Rōpū Taki Māori), Members of New Zealand Police, Wellington Free Ambulance Paramedics, and several Community Leaders.

The event started with a prayer to Lord Ganesh and a welcome song by students from Wellington Hindi School. Mrs. Vijeshni Rattan, the President of Hindu Council of New Zealand (Wellington Chapter) gave a PowerPoint presentation and enlightened the audience with activities being undertaken by Hindu Council of New Zealand.

Mayor Andy Foster in his address expounded that Raksha means safety and Bandhan means bond. Raksha Bandhan (the bond of protection) is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated to symbolize the love between a brother and a sister. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and wish them a long, prosperous, and happy life. In return, the brother’s promise to protect their sisters throughout their life. This filial relationship is now expanded to include not just families but between communities. Hindu Council of New Zealand has been celebrating Raksha Bandhan for many years. So, what better way to strengthen the bond (or Bandhan) between various communities.

In his speech Mr. Durga Dass, (Second Secretary - Press, Information & Culture) to High Commission of India NZ, said that the tradition of Raksha Bandhan can be traced back to the bond between Lord Krishna and Droupadi in Mahabharata. Now this festival symbolizes the diplomatic relations between nations. As an example, Rakhi was gifted by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to the Prime Minister of India as a symbol of bond and protection.

Greg O'Connor MP shared his experiences about cultural diversity in New Zealand and the need for recognizing and celebrating this cultural diversity.

Ria Earp spoke about Spiritual Care in Te Ao Māori and how it can be beneficial to the health sector especially in hospice care. This resonated well with the audience due to the similarity with Hindu tradition and culture.

“It was a real honour to receive the wrist band – Rakhi that had spiritual and cultural links to the Hindu culture. I was delighted by the colour, the energy, the songs, and the dance celebrating the Raksha Bandhan Festival. Thank you so much for giving me this special gift”, said Ms. Ria Earp.

"Raksha Bandhan is pride of our Hindu culture. It helped us understand ourselves better and appreciate who we are. This event was well collaborated with multiculturalism and has openly embraced the sharing of the culture and food" Dr. Ramil Adhikari - Hon. Tourism Ambassador for Nepal in New Zealand.

“When I went to Raksha Bandhan, I had little idea of what to expect. I must say that I found it a great cultural event and I had a fantastic time. The singing and dancing captivating, especially from the children and young adults. The variety, the different voices, the colour and the music all tied together with the simple Raksha Bandhan ritual ... it was simply a marvellous experience. I thank the Hindu Council New Zealand and everyone who made this festival happen for letting me share in your community's celebration”. Tony Randle - The President of the Johnsonville Community Association and Trustee of the Johnsonville Community Trust.

Ms Ankita Sood, Culture & Yoga associate in High Commission of India, NZ held an interactive session on making friendship with our own self and connecting it to mental health.

Senior Sergeants Kannan Alagappan, Raj Bhullar and Sergeant Shaun Selvaratnam from the NZ Police and Deepak and Eric from Wellington Free Ambulance were honoured with Rakhi tying for their first respondent services to keep the community protected and safe.

Everyone appreciated beautiful multicultural performances. Kuchupudi Pushpanjali dance by Akshara Ravi and the ladies of the Sri Chakra Dance group; Banga dance (pots dance) by NZ Filifest, a Filipino Cultural Group and Binasuan, a traditional glass dance performed by Jennifer Connolly; Nepali dance by lovely little kids; Kathak dance by Ananyaa Ghai and Siddhi Kalakota; Tai Chi storytelling by Andrew Hardwick and the Lion dance from Anglican Chinese Mission Lion Dance Troupe.

Shri Dr. Ramil Adhikari, Shri Raveen Annamalai, Shri Pathman Iyer and Shri Tribhuvan Shreshtha were acknowledged for their services to the community.

MCs for the day – Ravi Bharathan and Akshara Ravi did a splendid job introducing each speaker and performance

Selva Ramasami, Executive Committee member of Hindu Council New Zealand and a Trust Board member of Religious Diversity Centre thanked the guests and performers for their presence and participation and the valuable support from the Indian High Commission. He acknowledged the contribution of all the volunteers to make this event a success. Selva further reflected that “Raksha Bhandan in essence is a celebration promoting Aroha and Hononga- Love and Bonding in Aoteoroa”

