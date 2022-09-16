World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Remains Deeply Concerned Over ‘Dangerous Escalation’ Following Fighting Across Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

Friday, 16 September 2022, 6:51 am
Press Release: UN News

A senior official from the UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs department has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan “to take immediate and concrete steps to deescalate tensions” following several days of fighting this week which reportedly left dozens dead on both sides.

Miroslav Jenča, the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, briefed an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Thursday morning, following an announcement on Wednesday evening of a ceasefire.

“We welcome this agreement, and hope the ceasefire will hold”, said Mr. Jenča.

He told ambassadors that heavy fighting had been reported along the international border on 12 September, involving heavy artillery, drones and large-calibre weapons, according to reports.

Casualties

Mr. Jenča said the Armenian Government had “called the events a deliberate attack”, while Azerbaijan had countered that its military action amounted to “retaliatory measures”, which had been made “in response to provocations from Armenia.”

He said Armenia had reported 105 servicemen killed, and six civilians wounded as of Wednesday night, while Azerbaijan had reported 71 servicemen killed, and two civilians wounded.

Both countries have written to the Secretary-General and Security Council alleging violations of the ceasefire brokered by Russia in 2020, when a major escalation of fighting between the two former Soviet Republics took place, in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“The United Nations is not in a position to verify or confirm the specifics of these reports. We remain deeply concerned, however, over this dangerous escalation, including its possible impact on civilians”, said the Assistant Secretary-General.

Ready to respond

He said the UN Country Teams in both countries, “maintain open channels with the authorities and stand prepared to respond to emerging humanitarian needs, if requested, and as conditions allow.”

He said this week’s fighting “was the latest and the largest in a series of incidents since 2020. It highlights the fact that the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to encounter serious obstacles.”

Mr. Jenča said it was also a “stark reminder” that the tensions between the two, “also have the potential to destabilize the region. They highlight the need for all actors, in the region and beyond, to act constructively and to press the sides to work for a peaceful settlement.”

He said that the international community needed to remain “fully committed to a peaceful settlement” of the long-running dispute, “and spare no effort to deescalate the current tensions, bring the parties back to the negotiating table and help them achieve peace and stability in the region.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Russia: UN Expert Alarmed At Continued Targeting Of Human Rights Defenders
The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, today reiterated her calls on the Russian Government to stop the clampdown on human rights defenders... More>>




UN: Catastrophic Hunger Levels Leave 500,000 Children At Risk Of Dying In Somalia
Catastrophic hunger levels in Somalia have left more than 513,000 children at risk of dying, 173,000 more than during the 2011 famine, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


Euro-Med Monitor: Jordan - Over 750,000 Refugees Risk Facing A Stifling Humanitarian Crisis Due To Lack Of Funding
The international community must act quickly in response to a recent warning issued by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Jordan regarding a significant lack of funding, which will likely have a direct impact on services...
More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


Ukraine: More Than 14,000 Casualties To Date But ‘Actual Numbers Are Likely Considerably Higher'
Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday... More>>


UN: Pollution And Climate Change Upsurge The Risk Of ‘Climate Penalty’
A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 