Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation

Friday, 16 September 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa NZ

Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people, as new reports emerge of Uyghurs being denied food and medical help while confined to their homes under Covid lockdown.

“We are rallying with our Uyghur community in Aotea Square at midday on Sunday 18 September to draw attention to the Chinese government’s ongoing atrocities, and to call for meaningful action from our government,” said spokesperson Sam Vincent.

“A number of deaths from starvation or lack of access to healthcare have been reported in recent days amidst a wave of cries for help from confined Uyghurs to the outside world, expressed on social media,” said Vincent.

“We don’t have to stand by and just watch these atrocities unfold. The New Zealand Government can denounce this genocide. We can take steps to end our complicity, and stand together for human rights,” said Vincent.

“We call upon the New Zealand government to:

1: Make a formal determination on the issue of genocide

2: Ban the import of forced labour products from the Uyghur region into Aotearoa

3: Cut all government relationships with businesses complicit in the genocide, such as Hikvision

4: Create strong modern slavery legislation that will stop forced labour products from getting here

5: Create a safe pathway for Uyghur refugees to resettle here through a special category in the refugee quota.”

The protest runs from 12pm to 1pm in Aotea Square, Auckland. People attending are advised to wear a mask, and leave their phone at home if they have security concerns.
 

Sources: https://uhrp.org/statement/we-are-dying-desperate-messages-from-uyghurs-facing-starvation-and-death-under-zero-covid-lockdowns/

https://www.rfa.org/english/news/uyghur/starvation-deaths-09092022194618.html

