World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Air New Zealand Touches Down In The Big Apple

Sunday, 18 September 2022, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps

Minister of Tourism for New Zealand Hon Stuart Nash, Chair Dame Therese Walsh and Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran were onboard the inaugural flight, along with key tourism and travel partners. Foran says the introduction of a non-stop service between Auckland and New York connects his two favorite places.

“As one of the world’s greatest cities, Air New Zealand is proud to add the Big Apple to its list of 29 international destinations. By adding greater access to the East Coast of the US, we’re connecting our North American customers to the possibilities of 20 destinations within New Zealand as well as the Pacific and Australia, all within easy reach. This is terrific for our customers.”

The airline’s new international menu was debuted onboard NZ2, showcasing the best of New Zealand produce to the world. This features more choice in the air, so Premium customers can add the likes of seared salmon from Marlborough, free-range chicken from Waikato or bacon, and streamed green vegetables or fresh, crisp salads picked straight from orchards and fields in Gisborne, Waikato and the Manawatū.

As part of the new menu, Business Premier customers were welcomed to their dining experience with an amuse-bouche of New Zealand paua saucisson (abalone sausage) with herb cream and tomato.

Air New Zealand now serves seven destinations in North America – Chicago (from 31 October), Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and (after much anticipation), New York City.


The first flight from New York (JFK) to Auckland (AKL) departs at 21:55 ET with an estimated flight time of 17 and a half hours.

Flight schedule between Auckland and New York, effective 19 September 2022:

Flight No.Aircraft typeFromToDepartsArrivesFrequency
NZ2Boeing 787-9 DreamlinerAucklandNew York19:4019:55Mon, Thu, Sat
NZ1New YorkAuckland21:5507:30 +2

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Human Rights: Inflation Threatens Everyone’s Right To Development
Rising global inflation is expected to hit emerging and developing economies particularly hard this year, adding to a “confluence of crises” that threatens us all, the UN’s acting human rights chief has warned...
More>>


Russia: UN Expert Alarmed At Continued Targeting Of Human Rights Defenders
The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, today reiterated her calls on the Russian Government to stop the clampdown on human rights defenders... More>>




UN: Catastrophic Hunger Levels Leave 500,000 Children At Risk Of Dying In Somalia
Catastrophic hunger levels in Somalia have left more than 513,000 children at risk of dying, 173,000 more than during the 2011 famine, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


Ukraine: More Than 14,000 Casualties To Date But ‘Actual Numbers Are Likely Considerably Higher'
Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 