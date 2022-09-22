Pakistan: UN Experts Call For More International Solidarity With Flood Victims

GENEVA (21 September 2022) – Several UN human rights experts have called on States to step up their assistance to monsoon flood victims in Pakistan and ensure that international recovery efforts are guided by human rights law and standards.

One third of the country has been under water and more than 33 million people have been affected by the floods, including 1400 people already reported killed and over 660,000 people displaced in camps. Over 1.5 million houses have been damaged or destroyed in Sindh province alone, and more than 750,000 livestock destroyed and 1.2 million hectares of agricultural land damaged by the floods. Health officials are warning that outbreaks of waterborne diseases and epidemics are imminent.

“We add our voices to those calling for international solidarity with the victims of the floods in Pakistan,” the experts said. “The global climate crisis has contributed to these terrible floods and caused unprecedented human suffering in Pakistan. All countries that have contributed to the global climate crisis have an international obligation to assist Pakistan with its recovery,” they said.

The experts said that compared to many industrialised countries, Pakistan and its people had only modestly contributed to global warming that was resulting in extreme weather events and climate change.

Their remarks come in the wake of the UN Secretary General’s call for ‘massive’ global support to Pakistan and a separate call for the creation of an international fund to help recovery of climate change-affected States. The experts also emphasised the relevance of proposals to increase international support for the establishment of social protection floors, such as through the global fund for social protection called for by the International Labour Conference, to strengthen the resilience of countries against such shocks.

“It is important that international relief efforts are guided by human rights, prioritising humanitarian assistance and relief to the most vulnerable. In re-housing those who have been left homeless by climate change-induced monsoon floods, Pakistan needs to renew attention to land rights and security of tenure,” the experts said.

They said the poor and vulnerable were often forced to live in informal settlements located in areas particularly at risk during natural disasters. “Local policies and practices such as forced evictions or uncontrolled deforestation can make things worse when climate change impacts hit. Many people who have been affected by the floods have no titles to land and homes, so they have chosen to remain closer to their residences, putting themselves and their families at risk,” the experts said.

Last year, a group of UN experts called on Pakistan to halt mass evictions along Karachi’s watercourses, which eventually left thousands of people homeless and forced others to remain in the rubble of partially demolished homes.

“Regularising informal housing would add to the bulwark of building a society equipped to withstand the impact of climate-induced events,” the experts said.

The experts: Mr. Balakrishnan Rajagopal, Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing; Ms. Attiya Waris, Independent Expert on the effects of foreign debt.; Mr. Obiora C. Okafor, Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity; Ms Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons; Ms. Tlaleng Mofokeng, Special Rapporteur on the right to health; Mr. Olivier De Schutter, Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights.; Mr. Ian Fry, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change; Mr. Michael Fakhri, Special Rapporteur on the right to food.

