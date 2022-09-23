NZCTU And UnionAID Call On Government To Take Action On Myanmar

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and UnionAID have joined organisations across the globe to recognise National Unity Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (NUG) as the legitimate government.

NZCTU are calling on Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to support this call at the United Nations General Assembly.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the issue was urgent.

“We have sent a letter to Minister Mahuta to urge her to raise this with the UN. We cannot allow this colossal human rights crisis and impunity to continue.”

UnionAID Chair Ross Wilson said, “The fundamental principle here is that the democratically elected government and its representative should be recognised at the UN.”

NZCTU and UnionAID continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar, who are today holding a Global Day of Action.

Since 2007, the Global Day of Action for Myanmar has highlighted the country’s brutal government crackdown. It also highlights the current military coup which Myanmar has been living under since 2021.

“The General Assembly must take urgent and thorough action to recognise the NUG as representative of Myanmar so that the legitimate government supported by the people of Myanmar assumes obligations under the UN Charter in the country and at the UN level,” said Wagstaff.

© Scoop Media

