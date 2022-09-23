World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZCTU And UnionAID Call On Government To Take Action On Myanmar

Friday, 23 September 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and UnionAID have joined organisations across the globe to recognise National Unity Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (NUG) as the legitimate government.

NZCTU are calling on Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to support this call at the United Nations General Assembly.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the issue was urgent.

“We have sent a letter to Minister Mahuta to urge her to raise this with the UN. We cannot allow this colossal human rights crisis and impunity to continue.”

UnionAID Chair Ross Wilson said, “The fundamental principle here is that the democratically elected government and its representative should be recognised at the UN.”

NZCTU and UnionAID continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar, who are today holding a Global Day of Action.

Since 2007, the Global Day of Action for Myanmar has highlighted the country’s brutal government crackdown. It also highlights the current military coup which Myanmar has been living under since 2021.

“The General Assembly must take urgent and thorough action to recognise the NUG as representative of Myanmar so that the legitimate government supported by the people of Myanmar assumes obligations under the UN Charter in the country and at the UN level,” said Wagstaff.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Pakistan Floods: Six Month Wait For Water To Recede, Warn Relief Agencies
Millions of people in Pakistan are still deeply affected by catastrophic flooding which “is not going anywhere”, UN relief agencies said on Tuesday. Close to eight million people have been displaced by the disaster...
More>>


Save The Children: Humanitarian Organisations Estimate One Person Dying Of Hunger Every Four Seconds
With one person estimated to be dying of hunger every four seconds, 238 local and international non-governmental organisations are calling on leaders gathering at the 77th UN General Assembly to take decisive action to end the spiralling global hunger crisis... More>>



UN: Ukraine: Rights Office Set To Probe ‘Mass Graves’ In Newly Liberated East
Reports that mass graves have been discovered in the Ukrainian city of Izyum are to be investigated by UN rights monitors, it’s been announced... More>>


Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


Ukraine: More Than 14,000 Casualties To Date But ‘Actual Numbers Are Likely Considerably Higher'
Nearly 5,800 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine and the situation of prisoners of war in Russian-held areas is “worrying”, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in the country said on Friday... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 