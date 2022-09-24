'Strive And Rise': Deloitte Foundation Hong Kong Uplifts Youth For Brighter Futures

Inspiring HK's next generation to aim high through financial support, mentorship and development initiatives, calling on more companies to join the good cause

HONG KONG, Sept 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Deloitte Foundation Hong Kong has donated HKD1 million to support the Hong Kong SAR government's Strive and Rise Programme, launched timely to address intergenerational poverty by helping underprivileged children, particularly those living in subdivided accommodation, realize their potential.

In addition to a financial contribution, 50 professionals from Deloitte China will join the program as mentors to boost the confidence of target students, build their life skills, guide them to develop personal goals and explore different development possibilities. The firm will also organize a range of group activities that provide mentees with diversified learning and development opportunities, including firm visit, job-shadowing workshop, and experience sharing by Deloitte's senior management.

Deloitte China CEO Patrick Tsang says, "For Hong Kong to continue to thrive as a global city, now more than ever we need to build a caring, inclusive society, and enhance the upward mobility of our youths by fighting intergenerational poverty in our communities."

"We are committed to playing our part as a socially responsible member of society by contributing our resources, expertise, and network to nurture this next generation. It is a great honor to support such an important initiative, and we call on more companies to join us in this cause."

In line with the Chief Executive John Lee's policy vision to tackle intergenerational poverty and boost youth upward mobility, the year-long Strive and Rise Programme was launched this month to match the first cohort of 2,000 underprivileged junior secondary students with trained mentors from professional backgrounds. These professionals will help mentees set positive life goals and strive for upward mobility through a structured program that comprises training sessions, interactive discussions, eye-opening group visits, and network building events.

Deloitte China Southern Region Managing Partner and Deloitte Foundation Hong Kong Secretary-General Edward Au says, "Youth development is a strategic focus area under our WorldClass initiative to positively impact 15 million people in China by 2030. To realize this ambitious vision, we've been working closely with the Hong Kong community to roll out multiple programs that support our youth in education, skills, and opportunities."

Since 2009, Deloitte's "Pass The Torch" student mentorship program has provided over 300 underprivileged secondary students with mentoring opportunities, helping them build confidence, broaden their worldview and future possibilities. In addition, the firm has collaborated with a youth association to organize "Career Dimensions" workshops since 2019, helping more than 1,900 secondary students identify their education and career aspirations, and develop future proof skills.

"The Strive and Rise Programme aligns with our promise to make an impact that matters by helping young people unleash their full potential. We are proud to support this meaningful initiative, as part of our HKD1 billion investment to further the development of our Hong Kong practice under our INspire HK strategy. As a purpose-led and responsible organization, we will strive to inspire Hong Kong's next generation with compassion, respect, and positivity to guide them toward a brighter future," Au adds.

Details of the program can be found here. https://www.striveandrise.gov.hk/en/programme-overview/

