Central Honiara Constituency Supports Natural Disaster Victim

Central Honiara Constituency (CHC) has delivered emergency assistance to support a victim affected by the recent strong wind in Honiara on 21st September, 2022.

The victim is a registered voter and constituent of CHC but resided at April Valley, East Honiara.

She lost the whole roof-top of her family dwelling home from the strong winds that struck Honiara on Sunday 18th September, 2022.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Keyon Ronia said the constituency office through Honourable Alfred Efona facilitated the support immediately upon receiving the victim’s request for materials.

The emergency assistance comprised of 24 sheets of 12 feet roofing iron, 3 ridge caps 14 feet, 2 Kg roofing nails, 2 Kg 3-inch nails and 2 Kg of 4-inch nails.

Ronia said the support will help the family to rebuild their home.

“CHC under the leadership of Hon. Efona is pleased to support the victim. It is CHC’s commitment to serve its people and therefore, we are committed and will continue to serve our people and attend to their critical needs whenever the need arises to make sure they live a secure and happy life.”

At the same time, the victim expressed gratitude to Hon. Alfred Efona and his officers for the generous and immediate support.

The victim mother survived with four children and a grandmother of two children.

They are now accommodated at their close relatives’ home after their dwelling home was devastated by strong winds on Sunday 18 September, 2022.

“Since the incident, the victim was unable to eat or sleep, due to the stress of having to see her home destroyed and her children suffering. The timely assistance by CHC gave her the much-needed peace and security she so desperately needs to rebuild her family again,” according to CDO Ronia.

CDO Ronia together with his office team handed over the materials to the victim, on behalf of their Hon. MP for CHC, Hon Alfred Efona on Wednesday 21st September.

CHC is committed to its mandated responsibility and that is to serve its constituents.

Current MP for CHC is Alfred Efona.

