World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BPO Philippines: The Increasing Importance Of CX

Friday, 30 September 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Hugh Grant

The growth of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry over the last two decades has been an incredible testament to the dedication and perseverance of the Filipino people. Government incentives, university education, and exposure to western culture have fuelled the remarkable evolution of the Philippines' BPO sector.

The archipelago nation has emerged as the world's leading outsourcing destination, employing more than 1.3 million Filipinos. Moreover, it is expected to add more than NZD48 billion to the Philippines' GDP by the end of 2022.

“Most companies jumped on board during the early years primarily as a cost-cutting measure, but the focus has since shifted to delivering exceptional customer service," says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, a leading mid-sized BPO in the Philippines.

Creating a Better Customer Experience Through Technological Innovation

Technology has disrupted many business processes in ways that we could not have anticipated twenty, or even ten years ago. Automation and AI advance steadily, and the technology continues to take over more roles, such as highly repetitive tasks currently handled by the staff in contact centres.

However, one area that is difficult to replace with technology, even with the most advanced AI available, is direct customer service. According to Ellspermann, "Customer service requires empathy, understanding, and cultural familiarity. Philippine BPO companies are staffed by highly trained employees who are experts at understanding and delivering on customer expectations."

BPO to the Philippines as a cost-cutting strategy should emphasise delivering exceptional customer experiences (CX). Fortunately, Philippine universities supply the industry with specialist skills and advanced customer service expertise. Through their training, employees of BPO providers have an intimate understanding of customer needs, what they want, and how to use technology to excel at creating optimum outcomes.

AI research and development, a critical component of providing top-tier customer support, continues to attract billions of dollars. "Industry giants like Google, Tesla, and GE divert significant resources towards creating AI solutions. Their efforts regularly influence our daily lives through better internet search results, self-driving cars, and improved health care. In today’s world, CX and AI are closely connected," says Ellspermann.

BPOs in the Philippines must continue investing in cutting-edge technologies to remain competitive.

The Value of Exceptional Customer Service

The market for every industry has become increasingly competitive, and customer service is often the first area where businesses seek to reduce operating costs. "However, brand loyalty is elusive, with most customers willing to switch teams at the slightest transgression," says Ellspermann.

The following numbers clearly illustrate the relationship between customers and their preferred brand:

  • More than 40% of customers will pay more for a better experience.
  • Over 65% of customers consider excellent customer service to have more influence than advertising.
  • More than 80% of customers believe that great experiences are just as important as receiving a quality product or service.
  • More than 30% of customers will change brands after one bad experience.

Live agents will always be necessary for processing more complex tasks. Forward-thinking BPO providers in the Philippines understand this. They are not just investing in the technological infrastructure but also ensuring their staff are constantly developing new CX skills and have a high degree of technological literacy.

The Philippine BPO Advantage

BPO providers in the Philippines possess key advantages over those in other offshore locations. While cost savings through lower wages give them a lot of leverage, a population proficient in English, high-quality education, familiarity with western culture, and cutting-edge technology all have a role in making the Philippines the go-to nation for BPO.

The language barrier is one of the biggest factors when selecting a BPO provider in the Philippines. Low-cost providers, which are competing on price not quality, cannot afford to hire and retain the country's most skilled and English-proficient talent. Customers that engage with low-budget outsourcing providers often become frustrated and quickly abandon the effort. “Selecting a premium BPO provider staffed with employees with a high level of English proficiency may cost a few dollars more per hour than going with a low-cost vendor, but the 30-50% savings over onshore vendor rates are still significant. Only partnering with an experienced, high-quality BPO provider will ensure long-term success. Taking the low-cost route is almost always a recipe for disaster, especially in an offshore outsourcing environment,” says Ellspermann.

The Bottom Line

The Philippine government's continued backing of the industry will ensure the country maintains its competitive edge. In doing so, the nation will remain an attractive option for companies in New Zealand and Australia looking to reduce operating costs while ensuring their customers continue to receive the absolute best support, customer experience, and highest ROI.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Royal Mint: Unveils Official Coin Effigy Of His Majesty King Charles III
The Royal Mint has today unveiled the official coin effigy of His Majesty King Charles III. The first coins to bear The King’s portrait are a special £5 Crown and 50 pence commemorating the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... More>>




Globetrotter: The Electricity Crisis In South Africa Continues To Brew
At the end of apartheid in 1994, only 36 percent of households in South Africa were electrified, with almost all white households having electric power and most Black households having no access to electricity... More>>



Pakistan: Children At Risk Of Snake Bites And Disease As 70% Of Flood-hit Families Live Without Proper Shelter
More than half (54%) of flood-hit families in Pakistan are sleeping outside in tents or makeshift shelters - often no more than flimsy plastic sheets - while approximately one in six (16%) have no shelter at all...
More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 