World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Gov’t Applauded For CDF Support Towards Vulavu Clinic Staff House

Monday, 3 October 2022, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The national government through Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) office has been commended for its firm commitment and continuous support towards development of important health infrastructure’s in the constituency, Isabel Province.

Chief Philip Manika expressed the commendation at the official handing over of Vulavu clinic staff house, Friday last week (30 September, 2022) at Vulavu community.

Member of Parliament for GBC Honourable Samuel Manetoali who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGPEA) officiated the handing over program.

The staff house project was implemented through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) by the government through GBC in partnership with Vulavu and its surrounding communities.

Vulavu clinic serves a population of more than 3000 people within its catchment area.

Chief Manika who is also the Clinic chairman said Vulavu clinic over the years has gone through a lot of challenges which include lack of proper accommodation for health staff serving at the clinic.

“There are times serving nurses have to abandoned duties due to housing issues which negatively affected our communities as it denies our rights to access needed healthcare services.”

However, he said with the support rendered by government through Gao-Bugotu Constituency under the leadership of MP Manetoali in partnership with the local communities enabled them to construct a permanent three bed-room staff house which is now accommodated two nursing staff.

The chairman then thanked everyone who have contributed towards the success of the project.

While sharing the same sentiments, Chief Stevenson Carlos said the constituency support in partnership with communities shows government’s true heart of concern for its people in the rural areas.

Mothers Union leader and women representative Janet Vickers also expressed profound gratitude to MP Manetoali for providing necessary resources and facilities towards the project.

She said have it not for the government through MP Manetoali, the project would not be possible and completed.

Ms. Vickers also recognized communities, families and individuals who have contributed towards the completion of the project.

She said that ensuring nursing officers are accommodated in a comfortable and secure accommodation is paramount.

Principal Research and Rural Development Officer Kejoa Para on behalf of the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) applauded Vulavu and its surrounding communities for their continuous support to their MP and towards the development aspirations of their constituency.

He said the handing over of the project is a manifestation of true partnership in development.

“The success of this project is a fulfilment of true partnership that you communities have with the government through your constituency office (GBC). If we want development to happen, we must work together,” Para stressed.

He also congratulated the communities and GBC for the milestone achievement.

Meanwhile, MP Manetoali acknowledged tribes and families at Vulavu for their understanding and continuous support in allowing their land to make sure such important development to happen on.

He also thanked the communities and individuals for their contributions towards the project.

“Every development that are happening in our constituency belongs to everyone of us. So, we must continue to work together. And I am encouraged by the support and contributions that you have displayed throughout which reflected in the success of this staff house project.”

MP Manetoali then thanked chiefs, community leaders, builders, communities and individuals that put their hands together towards the staff house project and urged the communities to take ownership of the project and look after it well.

He added that the government through GBC is committed and will continue to support development of important health infrastructures towards strengthening the implementation of Health Programs to support the delivery of better services in the constituency.

The handing over of the staff house also marked the resumption of healthcare services at Vulavu clinic after the absence of a nurse for about four months.

Currently two female registered nurses are serving at the clinic after they were posted by the Isabel Health Authority to the clinic, a day before the handing over program.

According to Chief Manika who is also the Clinic chairman the project was implemented by Vulavu and its surrounding communities in collaboration with the government through Gao-Bugotu Constituency.

Total contribution from communities through fundraisings was $8,000 which expended on timbers, cements, labour, gravel and sand while the Constituency (GBC) support comprised of all hardware materials which include two cartons of 2 inch nail, two cartons of 3 inch nail, four cartons of 4 inch nail, 1 carton of 5 inch nail, 1 carton of roofing nail, iron sheets, colourbond sheets for walling, masonites, louver glasses and frames, chicken wires, sisalation rolls and other important building materials.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Black Sea Exports Ramp Up, Bringing Confidence To Global Commerce And Food To Most Vulnerable
Two months since the Black Sea Grain Initiative kicked into action to help release desperately needed grain and fertilizer from ports in Ukraine and Russia...
More>>


Royal Mint: Unveils Official Coin Effigy Of His Majesty King Charles III
The Royal Mint has today unveiled the official coin effigy of His Majesty King Charles III. The first coins to bear The King’s portrait are a special £5 Crown and 50 pence commemorating the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... More>>




Globetrotter: The Electricity Crisis In South Africa Continues To Brew
At the end of apartheid in 1994, only 36 percent of households in South Africa were electrified, with almost all white households having electric power and most Black households having no access to electricity... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 