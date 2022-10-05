UN Committee On Migrant Workers Publishes Findings On Bolivia, Syria And Venezuela

GENEVA (4 October 2022) – The UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CMW) today issued its findings on the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela after reviewing the three States parties during its latest session.

The findings contain the Committee’s main concerns and recommendations on the implementation of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, as well as positive aspects. Key highlights include:

Bolivia

The Committee expressed concern about the large number of migrants, including family groups, expelled in recent years as part of the immigration control operations purporting to protect the security of citizens. It called on Bolivia to guarantee a human rights-focused migration policy, including safe migration channels, to prevent the stigmatisation of migrants, to prohibit collective and arbitrary expulsions and to ensure that all procedures impacting children and adolescents are based on their best interest.

The Committee noted with concern that many migrant workers and their families could not benefit from Bolivia’s regularisation policy, especially those unaccompanied children and adolescents, due to obstacles in obtaining required documents and the financial costs involved. It recommended that Bolivia implement a permanent, accessible and affordable regularisation policy for migrant workers and their families; and take measures, including greater flexibility in the required documentation, to eliminate economic and other barriers that impede the access of migrant workers and their families to long-term stays.

Syria

The Committee welcomed the adoption of several legislative measures to prevent and combat the trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, including children. It, however, was concerned that migrant workers in Syria face severe difficulties and violations of their rights, also due to the ongoing armed conflict, political, economic and social instabilities, as well as the presence of foreign armed forces and non-State armed groups. It urged Syria to take immediate measures to prevent further violence against migrant workers and their family members.

While noting the State party’s efforts to facilitate the regularisation of previously unregistered Syrian nationals (maktoumeen) or returning Syrians, the Committee expressed concern that mothers cannot transfer their nationality to their children. It asked Syria to amend its legislation to ensure that migrant women have the same legal rights as men to acquire, transfer to their children, retain and change their nationality.

Venezuela

With regard to the deterioration of consular services for Venezuelan migrants due to the closure of several consulates in foreign countries, the Committee was concerned that the rights of migrants and their families had been jeopardised as a result. It requested that Venezuela redouble its efforts to re-establish consular services in foreign countries to guarantee the right to identity and nationality of migrant workers and their families.

The Committee was disturbed by the crimes committed against Venezuelan migrants abroad, including deprivation of life. It asked the State party to create support mechanisms to enable family members to file complaints in Venezuela for crimes committed against migrant workers in other countries, with the support of the consular network and in cooperation with the countries where the offences were committed.

The above findings, officially known as Concluding Observations, are now available on the session webpage.

