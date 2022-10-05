World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pakistan: To Avert ‘Second Wave Of Death’, UN Raises Funding Appeal To $816 Million

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:01 am
Press Release: UN News

Battling what the top UN aid official in Pakistan has warned is a “second wave of death and destruction”, following catastrophic flooding since June that left a third of the country submerged, UN humanitarians on Tuesday raised their funding request from $160 million to $816 million.

Julien Harneis, Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan, told journalists in Geneva on Monday that there would be an increase in child morbidity, disease outbreaks such as malaria, dengue fever, and increased malnutrition, unless assistance was forthcoming.

The Government needs support to bolster health, nutrition, water and sanitation services across the affected areas of the country, he said.

The flooding has affected 33 million people, and reportedly killed nearly 1,700, with 20.6 million now in need, according to the revised UN Floods Response Plan. published on Tuesday.

Around 9.5 million people are being targeted for lifesaving assistance in the expanded response plan, through to the end of May next year.

Some 84 districts nationwide have been “calamity hit”, according to Government figures, mainly in Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least 7.9 million have been displaced, with nearly 600,000 living in relief camps. There re an estimated 800,000 refugees, including around 400,000 children.

We need all of these funds, and we need them quickly,” said Mr. Harneis, adding that an international support conference will be held later this year to seek more funding for reconstruction and rehabilitation.

‘Public health disaster’ looms: Tedros

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that around10 per cent of health facilities had been damaged in the floods.

“The loss of over 1,500 people is tragic – however it is also remarkable that many more did not perish”, he said, adding that was due to “decisive early warning and immediate response actions undertaken by the Government and local communities.”

The Pakistani Government, said Tedros, was “understandably overwhelmed and needs our support.

“The water has stopped rising, but the danger has not. We are on the verge of a public health disaster.”

He said more than 2,000 women in flood-hit areas were giving birth every day, mostly in unsafe conditions.

Emphasis on the people

Many more lives than were lost in the floods could be lost in the coming weeks if we don’t mobilize greater support for Pakistan”, added the WHO chief, calling for an integrated approach by the international aid community, “that puts less emphasis on the work of each agency, and more on the needs of people.”

He said it was also important to remember that “unless we address the existential threat of climate change, we will be responding to emergencies like this and worse more often.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN Chief: Countries Bound For COP27 Must Make Climate Action ‘The Top Global Priority’
As government representatives begin the finalize the agenda for the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt next month, for pre-COP planning in the Democratic Republic of the Congo capital... More>>

UN: Black Sea Exports Ramp Up, Bringing Confidence To Global Commerce And Food To Most Vulnerable
Two months since the Black Sea Grain Initiative kicked into action to help release desperately needed grain and fertilizer from ports in Ukraine and Russia...
More>>


Royal Mint: Unveils Official Coin Effigy Of His Majesty King Charles III
The Royal Mint has today unveiled the official coin effigy of His Majesty King Charles III. The first coins to bear The King’s portrait are a special £5 Crown and 50 pence commemorating the life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 