World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Postponing Malaysian Tobacco Bill Good For Vaping

Friday, 7 October 2022, 6:27 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

Legalising vape sales in Malaysia remains on the table despite the Heath Minister postponing the ‘generational endgame’ anti-smoking bill after considerable public and political pressure, says a local vaping advocacy group.

Malaysia’s Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, made the decision not to table the bill despite the bipartisan special parliamentary select committee making amendments and reaching consensus.

“This delay now gives MPs time to get the country’s tobacco control strategy right. We strongly believe that vaping should be not part of the generational endgame bill. It would only criminalise vape consumers and retailers,” says Samsul Arrifin President of MOVE (Malaysian Organization of Vape Entities).

MOVE would like vaping and non-combustible products out of the legislation and for the Government to treat them quite differently as harm reduction tools

Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) advocates were heartened in April when the regulation of vaping devices was announced to take effect in August. It was assumed the move would precede the legalisation of vape sales in Malaysia.

Also encouraging, was a visit last month to New Zealand by a Malaysian parliamentary delegation to understand what policies are required to achieve smokefree. New Zealand has legalised and regulated vape sales and is now on track to achieve its national ambition of Smokefree 2025 – where five percent or fewer of the population smoke regularly.

New Zealand is also looking to implement a similar generational smoking ban which would see the prohibition of tobacco product sales to anyone born in 2009 or after. However, Malaysia’s proposal for those born in 2007 or after would also ban vaping product sales.

“New Zealand’s smoking rate is less than half of ours because they’ve regulated adult-only retail access to vaping products. New Zealand actively steers smokers towards safer nicotine products, with vaping an incredibly effective off-ramp to smoking. If Malaysia is to reduce smoking to below five percent by 2040, then we need to regulate, not ban, vaping products,” says Mr Arrifin.

CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates) says about 70 countries have already proven that a THR approach works. In contrast, Australia is showing just how badly vaping bans fail.

“As well as giving the 21% of Malaysians who smoke a less harmful alternative, regulating vaping will ensure Malaysia has product safety standards, not to mention extra tax revenue. We are pleased the Government is taking its time on this one. An evidence-based approach will serve them well,” says Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA.

The Right2Switch petition urging the WHO to respect consumer rights and end its lies against vaping has now been signed by over 10,000 people. It can be viewed and signed at https://change.org/v4v-petition

Boasting nearly 15,000 testimonials, CAPHRA is calling on those who’ve quit cigarettes through smoke-free nicotine alternatives to tell their story on www.righttovape.org

For a free digital media repository on tobacco harm reduction in Asia Pacific - including media releases, images and graphics - please visit https://apthrmedia.org

About CAPHRA

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organizations. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use.

https://caphraorg.net/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Scoop.me: Torres Strait Islanders Win Climate Lawsuit Against Australia
According to a ruling by the UN Human Rights Committee, Australia has not sufficiently protected the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands from the consequences of the climate crisis...
More>>


Globetrotter: How Cuba Is Dealing With The Devastation Of Hurricane Ian
On September 27, 2022, a tropical cyclone—Hurricane Ian—struck Cuba’s western province of Pinar del Río. Sustained winds of around 125 miles per hour lingered over Cuba for more than eight hours... More>>




UN Chief: Countries Bound For COP27 Must Make Climate Action ‘The Top Global Priority’
As government representatives begin the finalize the agenda for the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt next month, for pre-COP planning in the Democratic Republic of the Congo capital... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 