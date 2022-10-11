World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine: Russian Large-scale Strikes Are ‘Unacceptable Escalation’, Says Guterres

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 5:50 am
Press Release: UN News

The UN chief António Guterres said that large-scale strikes by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, were deeply shocking and represented “another unacceptable escalation” of the war.

The strikes which have reportedly caused widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of deaths and injuries, showed that “as always”, civilians were paying the highest price for Russia’s invasion of 24 February, the statement released by the UN Spokesperson added.

Speaking earlier in the day in Geneva, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi reported that Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Odesa were among those hit in the latest uptick in violence, which he described as “horrifying strikes”.

This was “another day of anguish” for Ukrainian people, the High Commissioner for Refugees said.

Millions still homeless

Mr. Grandi also noted that that the situation across the war-torn country remains deeply concerning. “At least 6.2 million people are internally displaced and many more need humanitarian support,” he told UNHCR’s annual Executive Committee meeting.

With winter fast approaching and “millions of Ukrainians, especially the aged and disabled…counting on all of us”, the UN refugee agency head cautioned that there were limits to what humanitarians can do.

“We must be realistic in our expectations,” he said. “This requires an ‘all hands on deck’ approach and I appeal to those with expertise and resources to redouble efforts in support of the Government’s winterization plans.”

EU praised

Outside Ukraine, the UNHCR chief noted that people continue to flee their homes because of the war, crossing the border into neighbouring countries.

The European Union deserved praise for deciding to issue temporary protection permits to enable “millions of Ukrainians to find safety immediately and go where they had support networks, without putting pressure on asylum systems”, he maintained.

In one fell swoop, this single EU policy decision had “debunked so many myths” about the supposed dangers of opening countries’ borders to people in need of international protection, Mr. Grandi insisted.

German lesson

“Wir schaffen das (We can do it),” he said, reprising the phrase made famous by Angela Merkel in 2015, when the former German Chancellor decided to open the country’s borders to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees.

Highlighting the global ramifications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Grandi noted that for the first time in his tenure, this was also having a negative impact on donations for UNHCR’s vital work.

“If we do not receive at least additional $700m especially for our most underfunded operations between now and the end of this year, we will be forced to make severe cuts with negative, dramatic consequences for refugees and host communities,” he warned.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Nobel Peace Prize Winners Shine Spotlight On ‘The Power Of Civil Society To Promote Peace’
The human rights advocates from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus who have been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, represent “the oxygen of democracy” said the UN chief on Friday, in a message of congratulations to the three winners... More>>

Scoop.me: Torres Strait Islanders Win Climate Lawsuit Against Australia
According to a ruling by the UN Human Rights Committee, Australia has not sufficiently protected the inhabitants of the Torres Strait Islands from the consequences of the climate crisis...
More>>


Globetrotter: How Cuba Is Dealing With The Devastation Of Hurricane Ian
On September 27, 2022, a tropical cyclone—Hurricane Ian—struck Cuba’s western province of Pinar del Río. Sustained winds of around 125 miles per hour lingered over Cuba for more than eight hours... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>



Uyghur Solidarity NZ: Uyghurs And Supporters Rally Against Genocide And Starvation
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New Zealand is demanding that the New Zealand government make a formal determination on China’s genocide of the Uyghur people... More>>



UN: ‘Don’t Flood The World Today; Don’t Drown It Tomorrow’, Chief Implores Leaders
As hundreds of Heads of State and Government prepare to fly into New York for the General Debate of the new General Assembly, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on them to bring hope to a fractured world... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 