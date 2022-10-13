World Premiere Of The New All-Electric Lexus UX 300e

The diverse powertrain line-up of the Lexus UX series welcomes an updated Battery EV model with enhanced electric range and further refinement

- Evolution of the brand's first Battery EV (BEV) model, based on the electrification vision "Lexus Electrified"

- Newly developed battery pack increases cruising range by over 40% to 450 km

- Ever more refined and confidence-inspiring performance though focus on core vehicle dynamics

- Expanded active safety functions and equipment enhancements including the latest multimedia system

TOKYO, Oct 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus announces the global debut of the new UX 300e, a significant evolution of the brand's first production BEV model. The updated UX 300e joins the new UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, with deliveries scheduled to begin in spring 2023.

Since the 2005 launch of the RX 400h, the world's first hybrid SUV, Lexus has been a pioneer of electrification in the luxury market. Based on the electrification vision "Lexus Electrified" announced in 2019, Lexus aims to meet the diverse needs of global customers through a broad range of electrified vehicles, from HEVs to PHEVs and BEVs. Using electrification technology to significantly enhance fundamental vehicle performance, Lexus continues to refine the timeless joy of the automobile, through hallmark precision and sophistication. In 2020, Lexus launched UX 300e as the brand's first production BEV model. In 2022, this was followed by the introduction of the Lexus RZ, a dedicated BEV model. As of the end of August 2022, cumulative sales of Lexus electrified vehicles stand at approximately 2.3 million units, as the brand accelerates their development and adoption to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

In addition to its maneuverable body size and unique "UX" urban compact crossover design, the UX 300e is highly regarded by customers seeking a distinctly quiet and refined BEV driving experience. The enhancements announced for the UX 300e are based on the relentless pursuit of perfection under an "Always On" philosophy. Enhancements unique to the BEV powertrain include a newly developed battery pack with capacity increased from 54.4 kWh to 72.8 kWh, resulting in a cruising range of 450 km--over 40% longer than the current model. The UX 300e also inherits the further refinements made to the dynamic precision of the UX series for confidence-inspiring performance, along with the expanded functionality of active safety technologies, and the evolution of advanced features through the latest multimedia system.

The updated UX 300e underwent rigorous testing and evaluation at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama. The low center of gravity created by the under-floor placement of the BEV battery pack gives the UX 300e a natural performance advantage, as do standard rear Performance Dampers. For even more refined dynamics, body rigidity was strengthened with the addition of 20 spot welding points, and the Electric Power Steering (EPS) and shock absorbers were optimally tuned for the all-electric model.

When it comes to advanced technology, functionality of the "Lexus Safety System +" active safety technology was expanded with the aim of providing a safer and more secure driving experience. In addition, the latest multimedia system brings a larger, higher resolution touch panel display, the form and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area have been optimized, and two new Type-C USB connectors have been added to the front of the console for improved usability when charging devices.

Lexus International Chief Engineer Mitsuteru Emoto

"As Lexus' first BEV model and a core part of the UX family, the UX 300e embraces the continual performance development and evolution of advanced technology applied to the UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, while enhancing the attributes unique to an all-electric vehicle. Most notably, based on an "Always On" philosophy we significantly extended the cruising range to further enrich the lifestyles of our customers. As a leading light for "Lexus Electrified," the refinement of UX 300e is a key step on the path towards a carbon-neutral society."

For more informtion, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/38065672.html.

