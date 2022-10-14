Five HKTDC Autumn Technology Fairs Open Today

Top-notch I&T products and solutions enable different industries to seize business opportunities

HONG KONG, Oct 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Committed to promoting the development of the innovation and technology (I&T) industry and generating business opportunities across different sectors, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is organising five autumn technology fairs* under its brand-new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model.

The events bring together more than 1,100 exhibitors showcasing an array of cutting-edge information and communication technology products, electronic and lighting products, and exciting new smart city solutions. The physical fairs started their four-day run (13-16 October) today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). From now until 23 October, exhibitors, buyers and industry professionals from around the world can also build connections and participate in smart business matching through the Click2Match platform.

Presenting tech products and solutions for various industries

The five technology fairs* are all signature events for the I&T industry. Presented under the theme "Innovations for Better Living", this year's fairs aim to promote exchanges between local companies and exhibitors across various countries and regions. At the same time, the events seek to encourage the application of I&T in different areas; generate cross-sector business opportunities; and promote better living through I&T. Among the fairs, the HKTDC International ICT Expo spotlights an array of smart city solutions falling under four topics: Digital Business, Smart Living, Transportation and Mobility, and Governance and Infrastructure.

A highlight of the expo is the pair of pavilions - the Smart Government Pavilion (Booth: 1E-A02) and the Hong Kong Innovation Pavilion (Booth: 1E-A22) - organised by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) under the theme "Smarter Hong Kong". The former features more than 40 solutions from over 20 government departments and public organisations designed to help drive smart city development and enhance the efficiency and efficacy of public services. The solutions encompass seven topics, including smart mobility, smart living, smart environment, smart government, smart airport, smart village, and combatting COVID-19 through I&T. Among the solutions are a traffic data analytics system jointly developed by OGCIO, the Transport Department and the Hong Kong Observatory; the smart water meter system from the Water Supplies Department; the HA Go one-stop mobile app developed by the Hospital Authority as a pilot trial of telemedicine services; and the hiker safety system from the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department.

The expo also features the So French So Innovative pavilion (Booth: 1E-C12) that will showcase multinational I&T enterprises and start-ups from France, including Dragages, STMicroelectronics, Thales, Veolia and more.

Other renowned exhibitors include Autotoll, Hikvision, HKBN Enterprise Solutions, IVC Consulting Group (SAP reseller), NEC, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Yonyou. Among the organisations running pavilions at the expo are Big Data for Business (B4B) Challenge, Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Hong Kong, and the Smart City Consortium.

This year's HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) presents three thematic zones: Hall of Fame, Startup Zone and Smart Tech. They are showcasing a huge array of electronic products and accessories, smart home products and innovative tech solutions in the fields of robotics, unmanned technologies, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT). Highlight products include a smart radar (Booth: 1D-B20) and an automatic pill dispenser (Booth: 1E-A36) developed by local start-ups.

In addition to local exhibitors, the Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) has attracted a variety of exhibitors from Mainland China. Enterprises from Shenzhen, Shunde District in Guangdong, Zhejiang Province and the Zhongguancun technology hub in Beijing are presenting at their physical pavilions. Meanwhile, online pavilions are featuring exhibitors from Taiwan and Korea as well as Jiangsu Province, Shenzhen and Xiamen from the mainland.

At electronicAsia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, printed circuit boards, chips and solar and photovoltaic renewable energy solutions are featured.

Meanwhile, the HKTDC International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and HKTDC International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo are displaying a spectrum of smart and green lighting products. Among them are flexible track lighting systems (Booth: 1C-D17) and smart ceiling lamps (Booth: 1C-C05). A pavilion organised by Zhejiang exhibitors presents an array of lighting products at the physical fair, while Guangdong, Jiangsu, Xiamen and Taiwan exhibitors are showcasing their offerings in online pavilions.

The Outdoor and Tech Light Expo features the Innobuild Zone, highlighting building-related technologies and products. Among the highlights are solutions for driving sustainable development and enhancing living environments, such as a smart toilet system (Booth: 1C-A01) that uses Internet of Things technology to improve management effectiveness.

During the fairs, a series of forums, panel discussions and seminars have been arranged to keep industry participants updated and informed. Highlights include:

Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia

- Symposium on Innovation & Technology (13 October)

-- Co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, the symposium took place today and was accompanied by an online simulcast. Presented under the theme "Innovate for a Sustainable Future", the event featured industry representatives and star speakers examining the latest tech development trends and sharing topical industry updates. Topics covered included environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends, the metaverse and high-speed data transmission.

- Hong Kong Electronic Forum (15 October)

-- Jointly organised by the HKTDC, Messe Munchen and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, the forum will explore the latest microelectronic and chiplet applications.

- Startup Smart Launch (13 and 14 October)

-- Multiple Startup Smart Launch sessions enable start-ups to promote innovative ideas and explore commercialisation opportunities for their smart ideas and products.

International ICT Expo

- B4B Challenge 2021-22 Award Ceremony cum 2022 Conference (14 October)

-- This event, co-organised by the HKTDC and the B4B Challenge, will examine how the real estate industry can boost energy efficiency and advance sustainable development.

- So French So Innovative Conference 2022 (14 and 15 October)

-- The HKTDC and So French So Innovative will jointly present this conference to cover ways to combat climate change and drive sustainable development.

- Smart City Development in Hong Kong - The Way Forward (14 October)

-- Jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Smart City Consortium to discuss the Smart City Blueprint 3.0.

- Smart Mobility and the Digitalisation of Transportation Symposium (14 October)

-- The HKTDC and ITS Hong Kong have invited industry experts to discuss solutions for intelligent transportation systems and smart mobility.

- Meet the Giants Panel Discussion - AI, The New Era of Connection (15 October)

-- Discussing and dissecting the applications of artificial intelligence to smart cities and their latest developments.

Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo

- Beyond Illumination - Smart Solutions for Energy Efficiency Seminar (14 October)

-- Exploring smart lighting solutions for a sustainable future; looking into the latest trends in green construction technologies and energy-saving solutions.

- Seminar on Testing and Certification Services for Lighting Products (14 October)

-- Examining the mounting pressure and expanding opportunities in lighting product sustainability, as well as the standards and testing involved in their import and export.

EXHIBITION+ helps SMEs expand business opportunities

This year's five autumn technology fairs have adopted the new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model. It combines four key exhibition elements, including HKTDC-organised physical fairs, the smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub, and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform. EXHIBITION+ extends the physical fairs' face-to-face interactions to an online smart business matching platform to help global exhibitors, buyers, and industry professionals connect proactively with business partners in order to venture into new frontiers together.

* The five autumn technology fairs are the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia (organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd), HKTDC International ICT Expo, HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo.

Websites

- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com

- electronicAsia: http://www.electronicasia.com

- International ICT Expo: https://ictexpo.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): https://hklightingfairae.hktdc.com

- Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://hkotlexpo.hktdc.com

- Highlight Product Lists: https://bit.ly/3rc6pLp

- Activity details: https://www.hktdc.com/event/ictexpo/en

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

© Scoop Media

