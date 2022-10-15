World Needs Leadership And Greater Political Will To Combat Torture Says New UN Expert

NEW YORK (14 October 2022) – The world needs leadership and greater political will to combat torture, including everyday forms of inhuman treatment and punishment, the UN’s new expert on torture warned today.

“The key to sustained and long-term changes is in the hands of leaders at all levels who need to be involved in identifying the problem and being part of the solution,” said Dr. Alice Edwards, UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in her first report to the UN General Assembly.

“Despite the longstanding and universally accepted prohibition of torture, and the obligation on states to prevent such ill-treatment, the practice persists. Most incidents falling within the class of prohibited conduct include inhuman or degrading harm that is carried out every day and at times routinely,” Edwards said.

In her report, the Special Rapporteur outlined her vision and approach, emphasising the importance of tackling root causes to prevent torture and promote accountability.

“I will put the rights of victims and survivors of torture and their families centre-stage including their right to speak and be heard, the right to take part in decisions affecting them, the right to rehabilitation and a remedy,” the expert said.

Edwards was appointed by the Human Rights Council in July 2022. She is the first woman to hold office as the UN’s torture expert. Addressing the General Assembly, Edwards pledged to focus on gendered practices of torture and ill-treatment and push for the adoption of protective measures that include the rights of the marginalised.

The Special Rapporteur said she would engage with governments through constructive dialogue and by providing pragmatic advice.

“Real or perceived externally imposed solutions rarely achieve the buy-in necessary to activate necessary reforms. I will work with you to bring about positive changes in your societies, designed to meet your particular circumstances and underpinned by our shared goal to live in torture-free societies,” Edwards said.

Her report praised legal safeguards and international frameworks and acknowledged small as well as bold actions being taken by a wide number of countries and their officers – supported by civil society – to enforce human rights-based societies. “These examples of progress are symbols of hope,” the expert said.

The Special Rapporteur appealed to governments for cooperation with her mandate, especially regarding allegations of torture and ill treatment. She urged States to allow unhindered access during her upcoming fact-finding country visits.

Dr. Alice Jill Edwards, Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, is part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of any government or organisation and serve in their individual capacity.

