South Guadalcanal Constituency Lauded As It Delivers 17 Boats & OBMs To Communities

Saturday, 15 October 2022, 6:05 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Guadalcanal Constituency (SGC) Honourable Rollen Seleso and his constituency office for their continuous support and delivery of meaningful projects towards improving social and economic livelihoods of its rural people.

This was after MP Seleso handed over 17 fiberglass boats and 40 horsepower Outboard Motor Engine (OBMs) with their accessories to the first 17 communities in SGC in Honiara today (Friday 14th October2, 2022).

The boats and OBMs which cost 1.7 million in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) were received by the 17 Chairmen representing their communities in the constituency. Actual delivery to the communities is set for next week.

The boats and OBMs were procured under the South Guadalcanal Constituency Emergency Transport Project 2022, emergency commitments.

Representing MRD during the official handover, Senior Officer and Principal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Timoly Carter said the Ministry is confident that the 17 chairmen who received these assets will ensure the effective and efficient management of these assets to serve their rural people.

“MRD believed that the support you receive from your Member of Parliament Honourable Seleso will serve its purpose for many years to come,” she added.

She further stated that MRD through its Constituency Development Programme will continue its support to improve the rural basic infrastructure development for every Solomon Islander.

She also added that the 17 boats and OBMs were procured under Constituency Development Program through the Constituency Development Fund 2022, purposely for the 17 communities’ emergency commitments.

“Emergency Transportation is in line with MRD Strategic Goal 3; an integrated development process that facilitates a sector-wide approach and promotes genuine partnership for Rural Development.

“It also aligns with Strategic Development Goal 9; Innovation and Infrastructure and National Development Strategy Objective 1; sustain and inclusive economic growth.”

Hon. Seleso on the same note also thanked the National Government and MRD for the funding support.

“As your leader, I will make sure that these boats and OBMs serve their intended purposes in our communities.”

He said SGC has its own development plan for the constituency covering three main pillars namely infrastructure, social and productive sector and transportation.

Hon. Seleso said that because of the limited resources that the constituency have they cannot provide boats & OBMs to individuals for now but only through communities.

“We already purchased a ship (Southern Coast 1) last year to service our people in South Guadalcanal. Now it is important that we deliver these boats to communities purposely for emergency purposes for our people to aid them when there is a need arise like transporting sick to the hospital or provide logistical support to community programs and activities.

“There are other communities that yet to received their support of boats & OBMs and we are planning to deliver their projects next year,” he said.

Hon. Seleso urges community committees that responsible for the boats and OBMs to look after the assets well to make sure it serves people in the communities.

“A lot of development is coming up and we must continue to support each other and work together to ensure we achievement our development aspirations towards improving livelihood of our people in rural South Guadalcanal.

He further encouraged the 17 communities in his constituency to look after the properties and use them for the greater good of the rural people of South Guadalcanal.

Meanwhile, the community recipient representative Francis Netana thanked their Member of Parliament for his continuous support through the Constituency Development Program and assured Hon. Seleso that the communities will certainly look after the million-dollar assets.

He thanked the national government through SGC for the generous gifts and support through the boats and OBMs which will really help communities in times of emergency.

“This is a millstone achievement for us and we are so thankful for our MP and the national government for the assistance.”

MRD representative Ms. Carter further added that MRD is confident that this CDF support will further strengthen the collaboration that exists between the National Government and the people of the South Guadalcanal Constituency.

She affirmed that MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

A lawful agreement to safeguard the use of the assets was also signed between the recipients (17 communities) of the boats & OBMs and the South Guadalcanal Constituency.

RM Fiberglas Engineering Company which is also a government preferred supplier built the boats. The locally owned company specialist in building of boat and cones, eskies, water tanks, chairs, and fiberglass sittings. OBMs were supplied by Y-sato company.

The company also build and supplied boats and canoes for other constituencies.

Hon. Rollen Seleso is the current MP for South Guadalcanal Constituency.

