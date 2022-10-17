Asia Harm Reduction Forum Set For 28 October

The Fifth Asia Harm Reduction Forum (AHRF 2022) has been announced to take place on Friday, 28 October at The Manila Hotel in the Philippines.

‘Integrating Harm Reduction in Asian Policies: A Major Win for Public Health’ is the theme for this year’s forum. It will build on recent momentum, discussing the merits of harm reduction as the most effective tool to address the smoking epidemic in the Asia-Pacific region.

AHRF 2022 Lead Convenor Professor is Ron Sison. He is also President of HARAP (The Harm Reduction Alliance of the Philippines). He says the forum will once again underscore the importance of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) in providing more than a billion smokers with better alternatives.

“This key event comes at a critical turning point, as THR takes root in several Asian countries. Asia is on the cusp of embracing safer nicotine products as a compassionate but effective way of addressing our region’s smoking epidemic,” says Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates).

A hybrid event, AHRF 2022 will include internationally renowned and respected speakers. Attendees will include scientists, experts, thinkers, consumers, legislators, regulators, and policymakers. The sessions will be streamed live on the AHRF YouTube Channel and Facebook.

“Asia is actively tackling the steps towards securing a smoke-free future. The Philippines recently lifted its vaping ban, regulating the importation, manufacture, sale, and marketing of vaping products. Malaysia and Thailand are also set to regulate, thanks to the sheer weight of scientific evidence and the hard work of THR advocates,” says Peter Dator, President of Filipino consumer group, Vapers PH.

For further information on AHRF 2022, THR supporters and vaping advocates from all around the world are encouraged to visit: http://www.asiaharmreductionforum.online/ and to register to attend this free event, visit https://bit.ly/3Vo05hP

“Despite more countries supporting vaping, we must remain vigilant and active in our THR discussions and advocacy. Let’s not forget the most convincing smoking cessation devices remain illegal in many parts of Asia-Pacific. We’ve got plenty of work to do, with AHRF 2022 key to this region’s future success,” says Asa Saligupta, Director of ECST (ENDS Cigarette Smoke Thailand).

