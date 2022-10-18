Long-awaited Ride-sharing Service, InDrive, Arrives In Sydney

Sydney, AUSTRALIA – Revolutionary global ride-sharing service inDrive has arrived in Sydney.

inDrive, with more than 150 million downloads of the platform in 47 countries, is revolutionising the rideshare experience through its unique model, which allows riders and drivers to negotiate fares. Instead of manipulating prices through impersonal algorithms, often leading to unnecessary and crushing fees, inDrive brings transparency, and most importantly, fairness, through its process.

Embraced by riders and drivers alike in Brisbane and Melbourne, inDrive is now offering an affordable, safe, and flexible platform for Sydney.

“It is obvious that Sydneysiders are exhausted by the ride-share options currently available and are ready for a new experience, one that is both fair and benefits both riders and drivers,” said Mike Chauhan, Australian Country Manager, inDrive. “Our innovative model has led to inDrive becoming one of the fastest-growing ride-sharing platforms in the world, and Sydney is ready for something different, something fun and something fair for all.”

How inDriver works in Sydney

inDrive’s model allows riders to set a suggested fare for the selected route, then negotiate with the driver to reach an agreed amount. Ideally suited to longer routes and fares In Sydney, the minimum ride starts from $20 and from there, for longer distance rides or for rides during peak periods, riders and drivers alike will be able to negotiate prices which will often be below those of other rideshare applications. This can include trips to the airport, where airport transport tariffs can make trips for many Sydneysiders prohibitively expensive – the longer the distance the better the price, with drivers and riders alike able to agree on the final fare.

Getting from A to B with inDrive

The passenger makes their request for a ride, indicating a starting point and destination, their suggested price, and any additional comments for the driver, such as a request for a children’s car seat or an additional stop.

From there, drivers have the ability to either accept the offered fare or make a counteroffer. The passenger is then presented with offers from multiple drivers and can then choose the right driver best suited to the passenger’s needs, taking into consideration the fare amount, driver information and ratings, estimated time of arrival, and vehicle make/model.

Australian drivers have described the app as “flexible” and with a “positive” user experience, and riders appreciate the benefits of the “easy-to-use” app and “fair pricing”.

inDrive’s fair fares for all

inDrive’s is about humanising technology. Unlike the industry-wide use of machine algorithms, inDrive’s peer-to-peer model allows people to negotiate directly.

inDrive does not manipulate prices but works outside of the standard ride-sharing algorithms to ensure riders and drivers arrive at a fare that is fair for both parties. Importantly, for the first six months in Sydney, it will not charge drivers commissions for rides, ensuring they make the most from the work they do. After the six-month period passes, inDrive guarantees that driver commissions will continue to be the lowest in Australia.

“It’s the transparent, honest system which Australia has been waiting for,” said Chauhan.

inDrive is available to download on Google Play, the AppStore and the Huawei Gallery.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global IT and transportation platform. inDrive is one of the world’s fastest growing online ride-sharing services. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries throughout the world. The Company’s app has been downloaded over 150 million times. inDrive offers other services, including intercity transportation, freight and cargo services, as well as delivery services in different markets of operations.

inDrive, formerly inDriver, has grown far beyond ride-sharing to become a marketplace for services including, deliveries, domestic services, and job searches. Our suite of services will continue to expand.

inDriver derived its name from the social networking group where it began. The group was called “Independent Drivers” (inDriver). The new company name inDrive is short for Inner Drive. It symbolises the inner strength and drive stated in the company's mission - Challenging injustice.

inDrive is based in Mountain View, California, and operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the countries of the CIS, and employs over 2,400 people. In early 2021, inDrive achieved unicorn status after closing a $140m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, which valued the company at $1.23 billion.

