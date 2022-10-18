InDrive And MapUp Make Rides Toll-transparent In Australia

Sydney, Australia – October 18, 2022 – Global ride-sharing service inDrive has partnered with MapUp’s toll intelligence service TollGuru to provide local travellers with access to toll information for toll roads in Sydney and cities across Australia. The partnership provides local travellers accurate cost information on their routes, allowing them to bid on ride fares that work for both passengers and drivers.

TollGuru APIs are used by over 30 million vehicles worldwide in 80+ countries to optimise routes, control costs, and maximise revenues. Drivers can compare travel time and cost – fuel expenses, tolls – to pick an optimal route for their trips. With this partnership, passengers and drivers using the inDriver app will see tolls for all bridges, tunnels, and toll roads in Australia within the inDrive app - gaining full control over the toll costs for the rides.

“Sydney is amidst an infrastructure boom, with 13 toll roads connecting the city and there are more planned in the coming years,” said Mike Chauhan, Australian Country Manager, inDrive. “This partnership with MapUp ensures our Sydney passengers – and other cities across Australia – are provided with upfront, transparent, and predictable costs prior to setting foot in an inDrive vehicle. We will continue to bring transparency to our passengers and riders alike, enabling fair fares for all.”

“At MapUp, we want to enable drivers and riders to make informed trip decisions. Our mission is to unlock mobility intelligence for real-time trip optimisation using machine learning algorithms. Our TollGuru partnership with inDrive makes trip costs transparent for both passengers and drivers,” said Maneesh Mahlawat, CTO at MapUp.

The companies said they plan to expand the partnership to other markets. MapUp currently provides toll intelligence for 80+ countries across the globe including North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. It just expanded its coverage to southeast Asia and plans more market launches soon.

About inDrive:

inDrive is a global IT and transportation platform. inDrive is one of the world’s fastest growing online ride-sharing services. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries throughout the world. The Company’s app has been downloaded over 150 million times. inDrive offers other services, including intercity transportation, freight and cargo services, as well as delivery services in different markets of operations.

inDrive, formerly inDriver, has grown far beyond ride-sharing to become a marketplace for services including, deliveries, domestic services, and job searches. Our suite of services will continue to expand.

inDriver derived its name from the social networking group where it began. The group was called “Independent Drivers” (inDriver). The new company name inDrive is short for Inner Drive. It symbolises the inner strength and drive stated in the company's mission - Challenging injustice.

inDrive is based in Mountain View, California, and operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the countries of the CIS, and employs over 2,400 people. In early 2021, inDrive achieved unicorn status after closing a $140m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, which valued the company at $1.23 billion.

About MapUp:

MapUp is a Silicon Valley startup transforming mapping into a practical decision-making tool for commuters, commercial transporters, and mobility providers. Rideshares, car rentals, and last-mile delivery services integrate TollGuru Toll APIs and SDKs into their mapping platforms to make intelligent route decisions. Businesses can charge customers for tolls upfront and post-trip during the checkouts and save dollars on every trip. The MapUp team has deep expertise in road infrastructure planning and data intelligence systems and is on a mission to reduce cost per mile and improve traffic congestion.

