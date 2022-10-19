World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN CESCR Issues Findings On El Salvador, Guatemala, Italy, Luxembourg, Mongolia And Tajikistan

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 5:58 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (18 October 2022) - The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights today published its findings on El Salvador, Guatemala, Italy, Luxembourg, Mongolia and Tajikistan.

The Committee examined the above six countries during its latest session from 26 September to 14 October. The findings contain positive aspects of each country's implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They also highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, are now available on the session webpage.

The Committee will hold its next session from 13 February to 3 March 2023 and expects to review Cambodia, China, including Hong Kong and Macao, Lithuania, Panama, Portugal and Yemen.

