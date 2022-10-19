World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Impact Of Tigray Airstrikes On Civilians ‘utterly Staggering’: UN Rights Chief

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 6:24 am
Press Release: UN News

Parties to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia must cease all hostilities immediately and work towards a peaceful and lasting solution, the newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, appealed on Tuesday.

He warned that the latest alarming airstrikes risk seriously worsening the already devastating impact the fighting is having on civilians.

“Since 31 August we have received numerous reports of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian objects due to airstrikes and artillery strikes in Tigray – disruptions to communication make it particularly difficult to verify reports, but it is clear that the toll on civilians is utterly staggering,” said Mr. Türk.

Aid worker killing denounced

Ethiopian Government troops and Tigray forces have been at war for nearly two years. There was a lull in the fighting following a five-month humanitarian truce, announced in late March, but hostilities have flared up again.

A staff member with the International Rescue Committee, a non-governmental organization, was among those killed in recent incidents.

The aid worker was part of a team delivering humanitarian assistance to women and children. Their death was “completely unacceptable”, said Mr. Türk.

“I am also deeply troubled by the significant risk of escalation in light of continued mass mobilisation of soldiers and fighters by various parties to the conflict,” he added.

Attacks could be war crimes

The UN rights chief appealed to the warring parties to end their conflict and work towards peace.

He reminded them of their obligation to respect international human rights law, as well as international humanitarian law, including by taking measures to protect civilians and allow humanitarians to access people in need.

“Under international law, indiscriminate attacks or attacks deliberately targeting civilians or civilian objects amount to war crimes,” said Mr. Türk.

He further stressed the need to support efforts towards ensuring accountability for gross violations and abuses of international law committed during the conflict.

The new High Commissioner

Mr. Türk was appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in September, becoming the eighth person to hold the post.

The veteran Austrian diplomat has had some three decades of experience across all continents in human rights, international law and protection, including with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

The new rights chief took office on Monday, emphasizing that he will “always be guided – first and foremost – by the impact our work has on the people that we serve.”

He succeeded twice-elected former president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, who served as High Commissioner from 1 September 2018 through 31 August 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Vijay Prashad: Charting The Rise Of Anti-French Sentiment Across Northern Africa
In November 2021, a French military convoy was making its way to Mali while passing through Burkina Faso and Niger. It did not get very far. It was stopped in Téra, Niger, and before that at several points in Burkina Faso... More>>


Sonali Kolhatkar: Brazil’s Lula Remerges - In A Very Different Political World
If Lula wins reelection, he must not only rebuild the social investments that Bolsonaro destroyed, but also restore trust in a nation damaged by fascism’s sophisticated propaganda machine...
More>>


UN: Russian Large-scale Strikes Are ‘Unacceptable Escalation’, Says Guterres
The UN chief António Guterres said that large-scale strikes by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, were deeply shocking and represented “another unacceptable escalation” of the war... More>>



UNSPHR: Increase Benefits And Wages In Line With Inflation Or Lives Will Be Lost
As global inflation continues to sky-rocket, and prices of the most basic necessities become too high for millions to afford, the UN’s poverty expert has urged governments to index social benefits and wages to inflation... More>>

Save The Children: More Than A Quarter Of People In The World’s Worst Food Crisis Are Living In West And Central Africa
58 million people (1) across West and Central Africa, including nearly 29 million children, are now acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food assistance, says an alliance of leading international NGOs in the region... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 