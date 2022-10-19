World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Greenpeace Calls On UN To Reject Corporate Sponsors Like Coca-Cola From Climate Talks

Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 8:33 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace is calling for corporate sponsors to be kept out of United Nations (UN) international climate talks.

The call comes after Coca-Cola, the world’s worst plastic polluter, was named as a sponsor of next month’s COP27 climate conference.

Greenpeace has launched a global petition calling for COPs to be free from corporate sponsorship, especially from the world’s top polluters like Coca-Cola. Overnight the petition has already gained over 3,700 signatures.

"Big polluters like Coke have prioritised quick profits over the collective wellbeing of all people, and our planet," Greenpeace Aotearoa spokesperson Juressa Lee says.

"Communities around the world that have contributed the very least to both the climate and plastic crises are paying the highest price - with their lives and livelihoods. These are the voices that should be amplified at COP, not the polluters responsible for causing these crises."

Lee says "Coca-Cola already knows that the problem is that too much plastic is being produced, and the only solution is to stop making it, and shift back to refill and reuse systems. They know how to do this because they used to."

Coca-Cola produces 120 billion throwaway plastic bottles a year - and 99 percent of plastics are made from fossil fuels, worsening both the plastic and climate crises.

"Plastic is killing wildlife like the toroa and has entered the food chain. It has also been discovered in our bodies, our blood and even our breast milk. Plastic pollution threatens sovereign diets and fresh water access for frontline communities here in the Pacific and coastlines around the world.

"Coke is a good example of a polluter that knows how they contribute to climate change and what actions they should take to do better but, instead of acting, are throwing millions of dollars at PR campaigns in an attempt to greenwash the destruction they’re causing."

"The UN needs to protect the integrity of these important meetings and not allow discussions to be derailed by industry sponsorship and influence," says Lee.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Vijay Prashad: Charting The Rise Of Anti-French Sentiment Across Northern Africa
In November 2021, a French military convoy was making its way to Mali while passing through Burkina Faso and Niger. It did not get very far. It was stopped in Téra, Niger, and before that at several points in Burkina Faso... More>>


Sonali Kolhatkar: Brazil’s Lula Remerges - In A Very Different Political World
If Lula wins reelection, he must not only rebuild the social investments that Bolsonaro destroyed, but also restore trust in a nation damaged by fascism’s sophisticated propaganda machine...
More>>


UN: Russian Large-scale Strikes Are ‘Unacceptable Escalation’, Says Guterres
The UN chief António Guterres said that large-scale strikes by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, were deeply shocking and represented “another unacceptable escalation” of the war... More>>



UNSPHR: Increase Benefits And Wages In Line With Inflation Or Lives Will Be Lost
As global inflation continues to sky-rocket, and prices of the most basic necessities become too high for millions to afford, the UN’s poverty expert has urged governments to index social benefits and wages to inflation... More>>

Save The Children: More Than A Quarter Of People In The World’s Worst Food Crisis Are Living In West And Central Africa
58 million people (1) across West and Central Africa, including nearly 29 million children, are now acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food assistance, says an alliance of leading international NGOs in the region... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 