World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

States Must Address Impact Of Climate Change On Human Rights Of Migrants: UN Special Rapporteur

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 6:30 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

NEW YORK (19 October 2022) – Climate change is an increasingly potent driver of migration that compels millions of people to leave their homes every year and requires decisive actions by States, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, said today in a report presented to the General Assembly in New York.

“Every year, as millions of people are displaced in the context of sudden-onset disasters, the livelihoods of millions more are affected by slow-onset environmental change and degradation,” said González Morales. “Many are compelled to leave their countries of origin, while others remain trapped in at-risk areas,” he said.

While the Special Rapporteur’s report praises several promising practices by States in different regions, it highlights the lack of consistent policies to address the impact of climate change on human mobility.

“States should ensure that they respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of all migrants in the design and implementation of climate change-related migration policies,” the expert said.

He said climate change puts an aggravated burden on marginalised individuals and groups, including women and girls, children, indigenous peoples, minorities, persons with disabilities and older persons.

The report also focuses on national laws and policies indirectly linked to migrants’ admission and their rights to stay in place. “While I take note of some progress, in the absence of explicit recognition of climate change-related challenges and migrants’ protection needs, the latter is not guaranteed,” said González Morales.

“I am concerned by the lack of pathways for regular migration, especially for climate change-related migrants, putting them at risk,” the Special Rapporteur said. “States should apply international human rights law and refugee law where there is a need for international protection when migration occurs in the context of climate change,” he said.

Mr. Felipe González Morales (Chile) was appointed Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants in June 2017 by the UN Human Rights Council, for an initial period of three years. His mandate was renewed for three additional years in June 2020. As a Special Rapporteur, he is independent from any government or organization and serves in his individual capacity. He is Professor of International Law at the Diego Portales University, in Santiago, Chile, where he is also the Director of a Master’s programme in International Human Rights Law.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Vijay Prashad: Charting The Rise Of Anti-French Sentiment Across Northern Africa
In November 2021, a French military convoy was making its way to Mali while passing through Burkina Faso and Niger. It did not get very far. It was stopped in Téra, Niger, and before that at several points in Burkina Faso... More>>


Sonali Kolhatkar: Brazil’s Lula Remerges - In A Very Different Political World
If Lula wins reelection, he must not only rebuild the social investments that Bolsonaro destroyed, but also restore trust in a nation damaged by fascism’s sophisticated propaganda machine...
More>>


UN: Russian Large-scale Strikes Are ‘Unacceptable Escalation’, Says Guterres
The UN chief António Guterres said that large-scale strikes by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, were deeply shocking and represented “another unacceptable escalation” of the war... More>>



UNSPHR: Increase Benefits And Wages In Line With Inflation Or Lives Will Be Lost
As global inflation continues to sky-rocket, and prices of the most basic necessities become too high for millions to afford, the UN’s poverty expert has urged governments to index social benefits and wages to inflation... More>>

Save The Children: More Than A Quarter Of People In The World’s Worst Food Crisis Are Living In West And Central Africa
58 million people (1) across West and Central Africa, including nearly 29 million children, are now acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food assistance, says an alliance of leading international NGOs in the region... More>>



Globetrotter: Understanding Libya’s Relentless Destabilization
After leading a military coup in 1969, Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi cemented his rule over Libya for more than 40 years. A variety of different political ideologies—Pan-Arabism, Pan-Africanism, socialism... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 