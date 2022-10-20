World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Christchurch To Hold Freedom Rally For Iran

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 9:57 am
Press Release: Iranian Community of Aotearoa

In solidarity with the calls for freedom from the Iranian people, the Ōtautahi Iranian community will hold a freedom rally in the city centre on Saturday.

Many in Iran are experiencing severely violent clampdowns in response to their peaceful protests as they risk their lives for equality, human rights and regime change in their country.

More than 200 people have been killed over the past month, and countless imprisoned, injured, beaten and tortured. This figure includes many children.

Rally co-organiser Reza Zarnekabi says showing support for the Iranian people is the most important thing New Zealanders can do, whether that involves sharing information online to raise awareness or standing together at solidarity rallies.

“New Zealand has a good reputation on human rights and now is the time to see more government action taken to condemn Iran’s regime and raise the plight of Iranians in intergovernmental organisations. We live in a free country where we have a voice – we must use it to amplify their calls for freedom,” Reza says.

On Saturday, October 22 at 12.30pm, a rally will be held at the Bridge of Remembrance to echo the calls of Iranian protestors and to urge the New Zealand Government to condemn the many human rights violations and crimes against humanity taking place.

The Iranian community is calling on the New Zealand Government to expel the ambassador for Iran and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp as a terrorist organisation as others have done.

Rally co-organiser Hero Modarres says people in Iran often see their internet disconnected by the regime to stop word getting out of the atrocities being committed against them.

“We urge the Government to use their voice to take more action and to join other world leaders in holding the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable for their violations. This is a revolution in the making and we all need to show the Iranian people they have our full support,” Hero says.

All those in Christchurch this Saturday at 12.30pm, are welcome to join the rally and show their support.

This rally will run on the same day as other solidarity rallies around the world.

